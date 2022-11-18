TUPELO — Tupelo officials kicked off the redistricting process after shifting communities and demographics left four of the seven wards outside of their ideal populations.
The City Council voted unanimously to set its redistricting guidelines and hire Three Rivers Planning and Development District to complete redistricting plans following updated population data provided by the 2020 Census.
“This is by no means a final decision for you all; it just establishes our criteria and gets us rolling with Three Rivers,” City Planner Jenny Savely said.
According to Census data provided by the city, wards 3, 4, 5 and 7 were underpopulated, while wards 1, 2 and 6 were overpopulated. Ward 1 had the highest deviation at 17% over the ideal population, while Ward 7 was underpopulated by 12%.
Deviations are calculated using the actual population of a ward versus the ideal population of each ward, which is the average of the population divided by the number of wards. Data provided by the city notes that each ward should have 7,585 individuals. Any deviation over 10% requires redistricting.
The city must complete its redistricting plans before the next election to give residents ample warning if they change wards or voting precincts. The city is required to hold at least one public hearing on proposed new wards before adopting a redistricting plan. The map comes with an $11,500 price tag for Three Rivers work.
City Attorney Ben Logan said there is no timeline for the work sessions and public hearing.
“It will require movements in several different wards for sure,” he said. “It is going to be a challenge.”
Ward 4 Council Woman Nettie Davis told the Council she was deeply invested in helping during the process, and Savely noted that council members will be brought into meetings in groups of two with Three Rivers during the process to make sure everyone’s concerns were heard.
To Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones, redistricting her ward should be easy, noting that with Ward 6 being overpopulated, her ward could take in a portion of the Spring Lake area. When asked why she believed her ward was underpopulated, she said it was a mixture of factors, including lack of participation in the Census, but leaned toward increased demolition pushing residents out of the area.
"It is underpopulated because … they tore our houses down. They tore down Ida Street’s apartments,” she said. “That was hundreds and hundreds of people, and they replaced them with 75 houses.”
Logan said the biggest challenge with the redistricting process will be protecting the minority-majority of both wards 4 and 7 throughout the process, which is required by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.