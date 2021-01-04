TUPELO • The City Council on Tuesday will consider the nomination of Orlando Ivy to sit on the police advisory board about a month after halting a separate nomination by Councilman Mike Bryan.
If approved, Ivy will fill one of multiple vacancies on the advisory board, vacancies that have persisted for some months even as police reform became an urgent issue of discussion across much of the country following street protests over police brutality in the summer of 2020.
Ivy is an assistant warehouse manager at Ashley’s Furniture Store and has other retail and management experience.
As it’s currently organized, each Tupelo City Council member makes one nomination to the police advisory board, subject to confirmation by the entire council. The mayor makes four nominations, with each also subject to council confirmation.
If the City Council brings up Ivy’s nomination on Tuesday as currently scheduled and votes in approval, he’ll fill one of the mayor’s four slots, though that issue was subject to some confusion during an agenda review session on Monday afternoon.
Mayor Jason Shelton initially suggested Ivy would be presented on the agenda as a Ward 7 nomination offered by Councilman Willie Jennings, with the current Ward 7 appointee, Ron Richardson, remaining on the advisory board but moving to a slot filled by mayoral appointment.
But Jennings, participating in the agenda review via video conference, said he believed it was Ivy who would be filling the mayor’s spot, not Richardson.
“I was just thinking of leaving Mr. Richardson there as Ward 7 since he’s already there,” Jennings said.
After joking that Richardson and Ivy could “arm wrestle” to settle the matter, Shelton, also participating by video call, agreed to the simpler procedure of treating Ivy as a mayoral appointee.
The seat filled by Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan also remains vacant. In November, Bryan nominated Rev. Kevin Armstrong to replace Tom Hewitt, who resigned following a move outside the city.
Armstrong’s nomination was ultimately pulled off the council agenda, however, over concerns that he would prove a controversial pick. Armstrong has, on social media, supported and posted various unfounded conspiracy theories.