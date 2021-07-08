TUPELO • Cedric Lockridge, a city fire captain, was recognized Tuesday night by Mayor Todd Jordan for 25 years of employment — with the City Council voting about a half hour later to sell him public land in violation of state ethics laws.
After deliberating in a private executive session, the Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a resolution that gave Jordan the authority to sell Lockridge city-owned land on Timberlane Road for $28,000.
But a problem soon arose: State ethics laws bars government employees from purchasing property from the same municipality that employs them.
“No public servant shall be a purchaser, direct or indirect, at any sale made by him in his official capacity or by the governmental entity of which he is an officer or employee,” the Mississippi Code reads.
After being approached by the Daily Journal on Tuesday about the transaction, Ben Logan, the city attorney, initially said he didn’t believe Lockridge was prohibited from buying property from the city.
Logan also said he wasn't aware that Lockridge was a city employee when the potential purchase was negotiated.
“I honestly didn’t know he was a city employee until he was recognized at the council meeting tonight,” Logan said on Tuesday.
But Logan later wrote to members of the City Council in an email that night advising them that the city cannot sell the land to Lockridge because of his employment with the city. Logan said that he primarily dealt with Lockridge’s realtor on the sale and not Lockridge himself.
“We will not go through with the sale and rescind the action at the next meeting,” Logan said. “I should have caught that, and I am terribly sorry and take full responsibility.”
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said after the Tuesday meeting that Lockridge’s city employment was raised during the executive session.
“It wasn’t discussed at length, but it was mentioned,” Palmer, the council president, said. “Whether it’s legal or not, the perception is bad. It just never did cross my mind that he was a city employee. It probably should have been discussed more.”
Logan later confirmed that Lockridge’s employment with the city was raised during the executive session, and he simply “made the wrong call” by advising the council that the sale could go through.
“I just gave the wrong advice,” Logan said. “But we’ve fixed it now.”
The resolution passed by the council declared the property as surplus because it “is no longer needed for government or related purposes.”
Lockridge said that his real estate agent contacted him on Wednesday morning and informed him that he will not be allowed to purchase the city property.
The fire captain said the property came onto his radar when he saw the vacant lot was up for sale. He said no one from the city reached out to him about the property.
“I’m still looking for land now,” Lockridge said. “Just not land owned by the city, I guess.”