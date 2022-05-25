TUPELO • Citizens may once again be limited in the number of times they can address their elected representatives at City Council meetings under a proposed rule change.
The Council plans to vote on its rules to restrict residents from taking the same topic before the board more than once in six months. This change mirrors a restriction put in place by the previous administration.
Attorney Ben Logan said when he approached the Council to set its operating rules, which each new council can do at the beginning of a four-year term, the Council requested no change from the previous administration, which included the six-month restriction. Because of a clerical error, the ordinance adopted did not include the provision, so the administration will bring it back to the Council for a vote during the June 7 meeting.
When asked if residents inundating the council with the same topic was an issue, Logan said no one in particular “abused” the system. He also said residents could discuss similar topics as long as it wasn't the same substance.
“If it is a specific thing twice, you would not be able to,” he said. “As long as they spread it out six months, they can address the council.”
Mayor Todd Jordan noted that two people could still come before the board about the same topic. He also said if someone had concerns, they could still call the administration to voice them without coming before the council.
“(The ordinance) gives people enough time to be heard,” he said. “It keeps people from coming back with the same topic every week, which isn’t beneficial. When people come before the council, they are heard.”
Open meetings laws in the state ensure the general public’s ability to attend and witness meetings held by public officials, but there are no laws that require officials to allow the general public to speak.
Tupelo’s current policy allows residents and business owners to appear before the council for up to five minutes on a given topic, but those residents must speak with the city clerk to request the time. The Council can vote to suspend its rules to allow a resident to speak without prior notice or for a longer time.