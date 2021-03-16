TUPELO • City officials on Tuesday night voted to move forward with plans to rebuild and expand the Bel Air Center, a multipurpose building at the municipal-owned public golf course on Country Club Road.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to award around $1.8 million to M&N Construction of Mooreville to demolish the existing building and construct two new buildings in its place.
Currently, the Bel Air Center is only one building which houses both a pro shop for the golf course and a multipurpose center, which is often used for wedding receptions and other events.
Alex Farned, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, told the Daily Journal there will now be two separate buildings — one for the pro shop and one for the multipurpose recreational building. Construction for both buildings falls under the same bid.
“I’m thankful to the City Council and the administration for supporting this project,” Farned said. “This will be a great project for the city.”
In December, the council was forced to reject a slate of initial bids that all came in over the project’s budget of $1.5 million.
After rejecting those bids, the council allotted the project an additional $500,000 in taxpayer dollars, bringing the total price tag to around $2 million.
Funding for the project partly comes from around $10 million in bonded debt the city agreed to take on in Jan. 2020 to help pay for several large projects.
Several members of the council said the Bel Air project would enhance the quality of life for Tupelo and be an asset to city residents.
“This will be a great addition to the city of Tupelo,” said Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, whose ward includes the Bel Air Center.
Linda Smith, the architect consulting with the city on the project, said she expects construction on the facility to begin within the next six weeks. There are currently 300 construction days for the completion of the project.