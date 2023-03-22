TUPELO — Tupelo officials once again reviewed potential changes to the Tupelo City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, though not all council members are eager to move forward with the upgrades.
JBHM Architects Principal Architect Brandon Bishop and Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis on Monday addressed comments and concerns about renovations to the council chamber, including price-reducing changes and breakdowns.
According to Lewis, the council has two options from which to choose: the original project, with a price tag of about $500,000, or a less comprehensive refresh of the space at a lower price of around $360,000.
“We have that money available,” Lewis told councilmembers. “These are your council chambers, so what you do with them is up to you… The next process will be putting this together for a bid package. That will be your next opportunity to vote it up or down.”
The changes in the original plan include new finishes for the council’s table, carpeting, new televisions, a new podium, extensive audio and video upgrades with tablet integration into the council’s table, removing “six to eight” chairs from the audience to create a walking path and new lights and raising the ceiling to 12 feet.
With the second option, the council will see new tops on the council’s table, audio and video upgrades with the tablet integration, chair removal and repairs and new carpets and lights. Both options include a new sound system and cameras to stream the meetings on Facebook, and televisions, with the ability to mirror the screen from a laptop plugged directly into the podium. The estimate for the technology upgrades is $125,000.
During the renovations, the council plans to meet at Church Street Elementary School.
Although most councilmembers seem in favor of the project, support isn't unanimous.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones said she was against the project, noting that she believed the money could be better spent elsewhere, specifically on infrastructure, and Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston, who previously said she was against the project in its current form, asked if the council could pick and choose specific pieces of the project to move forward with.
Lewis said that was possible as well.
According to Bishop, the preliminary cost estimates are not set in stone. Once the council agrees to move forward and request bids, the city will have a better understanding of the actual cost of the project.
“This is outside of my realm,” Bishop said of estimating the costs of specific portions of the project. He said he worked with a contractor who provided estimates.
“We will get actual figures if we go forward,” he said, noting that any money left over would go to other city hall renovation projects, including installing outdoor lights, fixing a leak in the roof and other general renovations on the third floor of the building.
He noted the lighting project will cost less than $75,000 and come with 64 different colors that can be displayed outside.
