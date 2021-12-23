TUPELO • As homelessness and housing access remain a thorny public policy issue across the nation, the city of Tupelo has renewed its contract with a nonprofit organization working to assist those living on the street.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to renew its contract with Mississippi United to End Homelessness for $51,000, which will be paid in four installments once a quarter over the next year.
The city first began contracting with MUTEH — pronounced like "mute" — in 2017.
Sara Ekiss, a MUTEH program director based in Tupelo, addressed the council on Tuesday, thanking the city for its continued backing.
“Thank you all for being so supportive,” she said. “We have grown a lot in the last couple of years. It is not necessarily the need. It is just because we are offering better services to the homeless. Our staff has grown because of that.”
MUTEH is a statewide organization that provides services to those experiencing homelessness, including field outreach and individualized case management. Through this case management, the organization links willing homeless individuals with various available housing subsidies and any relevant treatment options in an effort to provide them with stability.
Ekiss, for example, manages an emergency program targeted at families, as well as another program aimed at veterans.
The organization also collects data for research and analysis.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis praised MUTEH and its staff for its local services.
“MUTEH has done a super job. They are doing great things,” she said.
According to data provided by MUTEH, between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2021, the agency has housed 155 homeless individuals. Of that 155, 15 returned to homelessness.
Of those the agency helped house in the last four years, 61% were found on the street through outreach. Data showed that income was a primary factor in homelessness, with 63% reporting income as the determining factor while 57% said disabilities led to their homelessness. Of those housed, 23% were chronically homeless, and 19% were veterans.
Since MUTEH began working in Tupelo in 2017, there has been a steady downward trend in homelessness, according to data gathered in a yearly census called the “point in time” count.
Continuum of Care Director Hannah Maharrey, who works hand-in-hand with MUTEH, reported 49 homeless individuals in 2021, up slightly from 2020, when there were 45, but down significantly from 2019, which saw 62, and 2018, when there were 78 reported.
“This total includes unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals,” Maharrey said. “We count our street population and those at the Salvation Army shelter and at SAFE domestic violence shelter.”
She noted that during outreach on Tuesday, MUTEH counted about 10 homeless people on the streets.