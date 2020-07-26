TUPELO • An employee of Tupelo City Hall died over the weekend from complications related to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Tupelo mayor’s office.
The office announced that Terri Blissard, a grant writer for the city, died on Saturday at North Mississippi Medical Center after being hospitalized for the virus.
“Her stellar work resulted in countless projects which benefited our community,” the statement read. “She was an exemplary employee and a dear friend to each of us. We ask that you join us in prayer for her parents and family, as well as all of her colleagues here at Tupelo City Hall.”
City Hall closed earlier this month to be professionally cleaned and sanitized after Blissard tested positive for the virus. As a result, all employees in City Hall were required to be tested for the virus, but all tests came back negative.