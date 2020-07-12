TUPELO • An employee of the city of Tupelo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the city’s communications director. As a result, Tupelo City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 13, to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.
Mayor Jason Shelton in a statement said that the city will now schedule for every City Hall employee, including himself, to be tested for the virus.
“The employee who has tested positive is a member of the Finance Department and did not routinely interact with members of the public who came to city hall for permits, applications, and our other regular city business,” Shelton said. “Please keep her in your prayers as she battles this deadly virus.”
Lucia Randle, the city’s communications director, told the Daily Journal that members of the public can still email city employees to conduct any urgent business. Randle said city leaders are planning on reopening City Hall on Wednesday morning, although it could be earlier or later, depending on the advice of health officials.
According to the latest data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 868 new people have tested positive for the virus and 19 people have died from complications related to the virus.
To slow the spread of the virus, state and federal health officials have encouraged people to distance at least six feet from others when in public, practice good hygiene and wear masks of face coverings in public.