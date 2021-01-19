TUPELO • City Hall will be closed on Wednesday because of security concerns in government buildings associated with the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, according to a press release from Tupelo's communications director.
Mayor Jason Shelton told the Daily Journal on Tuesday night that there has been no credible threat made against City Hall or any city official, but city leaders felt it was necessary to close the building out of "an abundance of caution."
City employees will be working remotely and City Hall will reopen normally on Thursday.
The Associated Press previously reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C., and that the federal law enforcement agency has provided federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with information regarding violent protests.
However, federal authorities have so far not highlighted any municipalities in Mississippi that may be subject to violent protests.