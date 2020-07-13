TUPELO • City Hall will reopen and resume normal operations on Tuesday after a city employee previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 12.
On Sunday evening, Tupelo leaders announced that City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 13, while a professional company cleaned and sanitized the government building. All employees in City Hall were required to be tested for the virus after the one employee — a member of the city’s finance department — tested positive for the virus.
According to a press release from the city’s communications office, all other City Hall employees on Monday were tested for the virus, and all of the tests results came back negative for every employee.
“We ask for your continued prayers for the employee who is at home under quarantine fighting this dangerous virus,” the press release reads.
Although open to the public on Monday, city officials are still asking citizens not to come in the building if they are experiencing any symptoms related to the virus and requiring citizens to wear a mask or face covering when entering into the building.