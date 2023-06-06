TUPELO — Tupelo officials, business owners, nonprofit advocates and local skaters met to celebrate the official opening of the city's new skatepark Tuesday morning.
The newly renovated Boerner Park, located beside the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park, has been skateboard ready for about two months, and city officials said they’ve been proud to see skaters using the park daily since construction of the half-million-dollar upgrade wrapped up in April.
“I appreciate seeing so many of you out here that are dedicated advocates of free public spaces where our kids can grow as a community and they can grow in peace," said Matt Robinson, president of Tupelo Skate Board and owner of the local skate shop, Change. "It means so much to me and the skateboard community that we have been accepted as a part of this community. This is where skateboarding happens, and now we have one, and I think we will have many, many more.”
There's a mosaic adorning a ramp at the entrance of the park with the name "Boerner Skatepark" in hundreds of tiles reclaimed from the demolished Trace Inn. The piece was created by Hal Boerner, a local skater and son of Helen Boerner and the late Hank Boerner, for whom the park is named. The Boerners were instrumental in the construction of the original park in 2004, and Robinson said the new park would not have been built if it weren’t for Hank Boerner's guidance.
“(Hank Boerner’s) the guy who took me under his wing and he showed me how to stop screaming at the wall and work with the city,” Robinson said. “That same do-it-yourself ethic is thriving in his wife Helen and his children Hunter and Hal…. (The mosaic) is a shining testament to what can happen when people work together with the resources they have with the help their community to do a beautiful thing.”
Helen Boerner attended the ceremony and cut the ribbon on the park.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said he was proud to see the project finished and the fervor that it brought forth in both the skateboarding community and Tupelo as a whole.
The city’s next goal with the park, Farned said, is to encourage large skateboard competition groups to add Tupelo to its stops, generating more tourism, tax revenue and opportunities for local skateboarders.
Another recent addition to the park is a bench honoring the late Lee Bowdry, a local skater that died two years ago. His sister, Jinney Dickey, attended Tuesday's ceremony. She said her family believes the bench is an appropriate way to memorialize her brother, who would be 32 this year.
Tess Marshall, Bowdry’s mother, said he began skating at 12 years old and did so until his death. Marshall said she and Dickey planned to use the bench often.
“He used to skateboard all the time. (Boerner Park) was his happy place,” Dickey said.
Robinson, who began skating in the late 80s, praised the city and local officials for bringing the park to life. He noted that it was important for young skaters to have an outlet, joking that his “generation ran so yours can walk,” referencing running from security guards and police telling him to stop skating.
“One of the stresses that I’m proud to say this coming generation will not have is the thing I loved to do was illegal,” he said. “One day, when we see a young Mississippian as a gold medalist skateboarder in the Olympics, we will see these training facilities pay off in a big way.”
Between bouts of skating, local skateboarder John Presley said he was excited to see the park upgraded but the city and skating community was not going to stop there, noting the effort to create multiple smaller parks around town oriented toward beginners.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.