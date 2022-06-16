TUPELO • An uncaring family of crooks; a cruel and violent headmistress; a loving teacher with a secret past; and at the heart of it all, a little girl with a brilliant, powerful mind.
Tupelo Community Theatre will bring all of these beloved (and reviled) characters to life next weekend when they open "Matilda Jr.," their stage adaption of Roald Dahl's timeless children's novel, at the Lyric Theatre.
The show opens Thursday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. and will run through Saturday, June 25, with a final matinee performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and students.
Anne Frances Atkinson will portray the titular character, Matilda, a mischievous, ingenious child raised by terrible parents who gradually learns to harness an unusual power that makes her truly special.
As a Tupelo native and student at Tupelo Middle School, Atkinson has developed a love for theatre and starred in nearly 10 TCT productions so far.
"It's been really good but also stressful because this is my first main role," said the middle schooler about her leading role in the play. "I really like how strong her character is, but, also, she knows how to turn a frown upside down."
The kid-based summer production features young actors and actresses ranging in age from 9 to 18. Rehearsals began in May, so the cast has been working tirelessly to assemble the book-turned-movie-turned-play throughout the early summer.
A TCT veteran and rising freshman at Northwest Community College, Brice Stone said his role as Ms. Trunchbull has been challenging but fun to play.
"It's absolutely crazy because I have to completely transform into another person. It's someone that I'm not like physically or mentally," said the recent Saltillo High School grad. "We are not in the same head space in any form or fashion."
For those that haven't seen the 1996 film starring Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson, "Matilda" follows the journey of a brilliant young girl who is confined to a less-than-average life with her dim family members. However, she soon realizes her full potential and that her teacher, Miss Honey, and friends from school are more like family than her biological one.
Tupelo Community Theatre has a longstanding tradition of youth summer productions, including past performances of "Godspell," "The Little Mermaid Jr." and "The Lion King Jr."
Up next for the local thespian organization is their annual kids theatre camp beginning July 11. Additionally, the 2022-2023 TCT season will kick-off with Tony Award-winning musical "Once" on August 25.
To secure tickets for next weekend's production of "Matilda Jr.," call the Tupelo Community Theatre box office at 662-844-1935.