TUPELO — Tupelo Community Theatre will bring a hilarious southern yuletide tale to Tupelo's Lyric stage next week.
Performances of the Christmas comedy “Christmas Belles” will open on Dec. 8 and wrap up on Saturday, Dec. 10. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased by calling the TCT box office at 662-844-1935.
Liz Dawson, a nearly 20-year TCT veteran, directs the uproarious comedy — her second adult play to direct after many years of directing summer youth programs for the local theatre organization.
Dawson said the story takes place during the production of a Christmas program at a little church in Fayro, Texas.
“It highlights the dynamics between three sisters while everything that can go wrong does go wrong with this program," Dawson said.
At the heart of “Christmas Belles” are the Futrelle sisters, a trio of siblings from a dysfunctional clan whose relationship is strained to its limits by the pressures of the holiday season.
"It shows them trying to deal with all these things coming up, and their dysfunctional family dynamic," Dawson said.
The Futrelle sisters will be played by Markietha Swinney, Kate Teasler and Tonya Gentry as they navigate the holiday season amidst small town chaos.
The cast of "Christmas Belles" began rehearsals for the holiday production in late October. For Dawson, the most rewarding part of the process has been witnessing the cast fully embrace their roles during weekly rehearsals.
"It's really been fun watching each one of these cast members take the characters and really develop them,” she said. “They're totally different from what the actors are like.”
Although the play is comedic, Dawson said most cast members have had to push themselves emotionally — and sometimes personally — as actors to uncover the real-life issues each fictional character is facing.
"They've had to dig deep and really think about the conflict those characters are having and how they can apply past life experiences to their role," Dawson said.
Not that audiences should expect a heavy theatre-going experience. Dawson said the show will provide comedic relief and an enjoyable, relaxing experience to help patrons forget about the negativity present in today's world.
"This show will be an escape for attendees to sit back, relax and have a good time, and they may be able to see some of their family members in the characters and relate to what's happening on stage," said Dawson.
The first half of TCT's 2022-2023 season will wrap up with "Christmas Belles," but more shows are on the books for the spring including "Tea for Three," "Clue" and "Big Fish."
