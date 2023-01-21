TUPELO — It’s been just over two weeks since the death of Tom Booth, and the longtime executive director’s absence hangs heavier than a stage curtain over the members of Tupelo Community Theatre.
But as the saying goes, the show must go on.
"The thought on everyone's mind is that we can't sit down and mope in our sorrow,” said Bobby Geno, director of the theater company’s upcoming production of authors Elaine Bromka and Eric H. Weinberger’s dramatic comedy “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty.”
To Geno, the worst way to honor Booth — who died suddenly at his home on Jan. 11 — would be to cancel the show. Or slow down at all, really.
“Tom would be saying, 'Why are y'all sitting around, we have things to do. Get up,'" Geno said.
The minimalist play follows the lives of the three former First Ladies of the United States: Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.
According to Geno, "Tea for Three" provides insight into the lives of three of the most famous ladies in the 20th century's presidential history.
"You see what it was like for them growing up and when they fell in love with their husbands, married them and got into the political world," Geno said.
Each of the story’s three acts focuses on one of the First Ladies as she is preparing for her departure from the White House. The title characters speak directly to the audience, sharing their stories and emotions as they prepare for another great transition in their lives.
The story is funny, sad and intimate.
"They're preparing to move out and get things ready for the next First Lady,” Geno said. “They just share what their life has been like. There are touching moments, funny moments and shocking moments that make you think, 'Wow, I've never thought about that.'"
The play's cast comprises just three actresses: Liz Dawson as Lady Bird Johnson, Becky Shaffer as Pat Nixon and Belinda McKinion as Betty Ford.
Leading up to the show, Geno received an email from "Tea for Three" co-writer and movie and television actress Bromka, who spoke with him for half-an-hour about the show.
“She was a delightful woman, and she gave me some insight into things to remember about the show," Geno said.
The play is honest, delving into the real private lives of the former First Ladies, not just the glitz and glamor that was often portrayed to the public.
"We see these people who are in the public eye and think they're all put together and prim and proper, but we don't know what's going on behind closed doors," said Geno. "This play just opens up these three ladies. It's a revelation of the lives of these women.”
Geno said the show highlights the triumphs and challenges of being the First Lady while also showcasing the women's accomplishments and how they helped improve the country.
Shows will begin at the Lyric in downtown Tupelo on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and continue on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at the same time each evening. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday. Tickets are available by calling the TCT box office at 662-844-1935.
Although the production isn’t intended to be a tribute to the theater’s beloved director, Geno feels — just by its existence — it is.
"There is no way he would tell us to sit back and not do anything,” he said. “We have a theater to run and shows to put on.”
