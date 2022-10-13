Haunted Theatre will return to the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo on Thursday, October 20 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky experience is Tupelo Community Theatre's largest annual fundraiser. All are welcome to attend, but children under 12 are not recommended to go through the theatre without an adult.
TUPELO • After three years without so much as a whimper, let alone a scream, Tupelo’s spookiest event of the year has risen from the grave.
After a three-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, members of the Tupelo Community Theatre will once again open the doors to the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo (Or did they open on their own?) to guests looking for spine-chilling terror as part of their long-running Halloween event, Haunted Theatre.
Shows will take place on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Opening night will be Thursday, Oct. 20, and has been designated "Student Night" for students of any age. Tickets are $10 but will increase to $15 for every other night.
Steve Miller is at the helm of all the thrills and near-kills the fundraising event will provide. For 15 years, Tupelo Community Theatre has hosted the haunted experience to raise money for the organization, which strives to promote the arts.
"I believe it's our 15th year, and I've been involved with it for about 11 years," Miller said.
In order to create the most terrifying backdrop possible, Miller and his team have been working for six weeks to transform the historic theater’s beautiful auditorium into the kind of place populated by only the most horrifying supernatural entities. They haven’t held one of these macabre theatrical events since 2019.
"We go into the old Lyric Theatre and decorate from front to back. It's just a traditional haunted house," Miller said.
The spine-chilling experience will include different rooms throughout the theatre decorated according to various horror themes.
"It's sensory overload,” Miller said. “Along with being scared, it's just visually a lot to take in.”
Haunted Theatre is the largest fundraiser for Tupelo Community Theatre. Although all are welcome to attend, children under the age of 12 are not recommended to brave the terrors of the haunt without an adult to protect them.
