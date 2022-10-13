djr-2022-10-13-scene-tct-hauntetwp1 (copy)

Haunted Theatre will return to the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo on Thursday, October 20 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky experience is Tupelo Community Theatre's largest annual fundraiser. All are welcome to attend, but children under 12 are not recommended to go through the theatre without an adult. 

 Thomas Wells I DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • After three years without so much as a whimper, let alone a scream, Tupelo’s spookiest event of the year has risen from the grave.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

