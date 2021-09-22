A file photo of homes being constructed off of Jackson Street in Tupelo. The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted to approve a contract with the PACE Group to help search for a new city planner. The city planner often recommends zoning policies to city officials, which determine what type of buildings can be built in certain areas of town.
TUPELO • City officials will receive extra help in choosing its next city planner.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night approved a contract with the PACE Group, an executive search firm, to help hire Tupelo’s new city planner, a key employee in the city’s Development Services Department.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the PACE Group to conduct a broad search to recruit Tupelo’s next City Planner and ensure they are immensely qualified and equipped to continue Tupelo’s growth and revitalization efforts,” Tanner Newman, the city’s Development Services director, said in a statement.
Pat Falkner, the current city planner, is intending to retire at some point in the near future. Falkner has served as the city planner for around 23 years. He declined to comment in detail to the Daily Journal about his retirement, but said he may comment at a later time.
“We owe him a great debt of gratitude for his services,” Newman said of Falkner. “His upcoming retirement will result in a great loss of institutional knowledge within the department.”
The city planner is responsible for helping set the long-term vision for how land inside the city is developed and utilized. The planner often suggests how certain sections of the city should be zoned and recommends whether variances should be given to businesses or residences located inside of specific zones.
Newman said that Falkner is currently not planning to retire until a new city planner is named.
The contract states that the search firm would select three to five candidates for members of Mayor Todd Jordan's administration to interview. Jordan would then choose which of the final candidates is hired for the job.
If the mayor does not think any of the original three of five candidates are a good fit for the role, the search firm would then start the search process over again.
It’s not entirely known yet how much the city is paying for the group’s services, but it will be more than $13,000. The contract agreement states that the PACE Group will be paid 28% of the selected candidate’s first-year base salary.
The group will be paid $6,500 upon execution of the contract, $6,500 upon presentation of the candidates and the remaining balance upon the offer and acceptance of the position by the selected candidate.