TUPELO • City utility workers are in the process of upgrading the All America City’s streetlights by replacing their current high pressure sodium bulbs with LEDs to save electricity costs and reduce the number of bulbs replaced in the current system.
Tupelo Water and Light employees are installing the new LEDs on the city’s major arterial roads. After the city workers install the lights on the major thoroughfares, they will then start replacing lights in residential neighborhoods.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light, said that he had the idea to convert the city’s streetlights over to LEDs after the city made a similar switch with its traffic lights.
“We did those traffic lights and that was such a success,” Timmons said. “The maintenance of it went away and cost savings was so good.”
Although more expensive than sodium bulbs, Timmons maintains that the LEDs will save taxpayer dollars over the long term by cutting energy usage and frequency of replacement.
“This is a lot more reliable, and it’s using 50% less power,” Timmons said.
He also believes that the brighter lights will promote greater safety because they will be brighter on the roads and display colors more easily.
This past summer, the Tupelo City Council unanimously approved the request to change the bulbs.
At the time, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and she believed the improved light emitted by the lights would allow senior citizens to see better at night. Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said he thought the switch was smart since it would lead to a decrease in utility costs over time.
Utility employees began installing the lights on West Main Street near Green Street. They have branched out west and are currently in the Bissell area.
After completing all of Main Street, the workers will then install lights on North Gloster Street and South Gloster street. After completing other major roads, they will then install lights in residential areas.
Timmons estimated that he and the utility workers are around 20% completed converting the city’s streetlights. Because of delays shipping LEDs to the city, he said it would be difficult to estimate when the lights would be fully installed.