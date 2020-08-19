TUPELO • Don Lewis – the top figure in Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration – announced Wednesday afternoon his intent to enter the race to succeed his current boss.
Lewis, 64, has served as the chief operations officer to the incumbent Democrat mayor, but will run as a Republican next year. Shelton is not seeking a third term.
If elected, Lewis would follow Shelton as the chief executive of the sixth largest city in the state and flip the mayoral office back to the Republican party after Shelton snapped a nearly three-decade hold on City Hall by the GOP.
Making his announcement at a business office on Traceland Drive, the likely site of his campaign headquarters, Lewis underscored his deep experience within City Hall and pledged to continue the ongoing initiatives and projects of the current administration.
“Bringing somebody in from the outside — they may have a fresh perspective, but they’re not going to have the institutional knowledge of what’s been going on with this City Council and this administration for the last seven years,” Lewis told the Daily Journal in an exclusive interview before his public announcement.
A native of Georgia, Lewis moved to the All-America City in 1987, and has lived here since. He first became involved in local government by volunteering with Tupelo’s Parks and Recreation Department and then began working for the department in 1997, rising until he became the department’s director in the early 2000s.
Shelton elevated Lewis from Parks and Recreation to the chief operations officer post in 2013. In that position, Lewis has helped manage a swathe of Shelton’s priorities, including blight elimination, housing growth and infrastructure improvements.
He was also close at hand throughout several crisis events the Shelton administration has faced, including the 2013 death of a police officer, a destructive 2014 tornado and 2016 protests against police department practice.
If elected, Lewis said his insider knowledge of city departments will inform his plan to make the city function “like a business” and improve the day-to-day operations of local government.
“I've come up through the ranks. I’ve experienced what it’s like to be out there in the field. I've experienced what it’s like to run a department and what it takes to run a department,” he said.
“Then, as overall operations officer, I’ve experienced the day-to-day operation in what it takes to make a city run.”
Though he said he has mostly voted in Republican primaries throughout his life, Lewis has served as the COO of the city for the past seven years under a Democratic mayor. Even though his political beliefs differ from his current boss, Lewis said his present job is apolitical and his primary mission is to provide counsel to the mayor.
“The one thing we never discussed when making decisions for the city was the Democratic way or the Republican way,” he told the Journal about his current professional relationship to the mayor. “We’ve always made decisions for the city based on what we thought was best for the city.”
Even though Lewis maintains the job was rarely political, he admitted that there were private disagreements with Shelton behind closed doors. Lewis said he sometimes convinced the mayor to change his position on certain things, and other times, he was unable to do so.
“The bottom line is, he was the boss,” Lewis said of the current mayor.
Shelton has faced criticism by some in Tupelo for his sharp rebukes on social media aimed at Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Republican President Donald Trump, especially their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saying he will “continue to advise against partisan politics that negatively impact the city,” Lewis appeared to distance himself from some of Shelton’s more controversial stances.
“If elected mayor, I will not express partisan political views that distract from the mission of the city. I will not make social media posts against our president and the governor or be publicly critical of any national, state or local elected officials,” Lewis wrote in a statement distributed to the press.
Shelton previously told the Journal that he would likely support Lewis’s bid for mayor and that someone like Lewis with administration experience would be “phenomenal as mayor of Tupelo.”
Other campaign themes Lewis discussed included building more positive relationships with the business community, working closer with the Community Development Foundation and increasing the overall quality of life for Tupelo.
Lewis intends to continue serving as the COO for the city but said he will not campaign while conducting city business.
Thus far, Lewis is the only person to have publicly indicated plans to seek the mayor's office next year, but Wednesday’s announcement does not yet make him an official candidate. The qualifying period for municipal elections in Tupelo begins in January 2021 and the primary election will take place in the spring.