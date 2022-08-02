TUPELO • After months of deliberation and heavy opposition, the Tupelo City Council approved the construction of an apartment complex project in West Tupelo.
The Council approved Flowerdale Commons in a 4-3 vote during a Tuesday night board meeting that saw another handful of residents plead for the project's rejection. Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston voted against both projects.
The approval came after a motion from Palmer to reject the project failed on a 3-4 vote.
“Everything I have heard, I agree with,” Palmer said of remarks from the over 20 residents and business owners who voiced concerns over the last two regular meetings. He said it was important to listen to his constituents. Mims echoed those statements.
Of her own vote against the project, Gaston said it was important to cultivate and expand homeownership.
“I don’t want Tupelo to continue down this path of increasing rental properties in the city,” Gaston said.
This vote is the culmination of months of deliberation from city officials, beginning in early May when Oxford-based developer Britton Jones addressed the Tupelo Planning Committee to ask for approval of a site plan for a 46-unit apartment complex complete with 107 parking spaces on Colonial Estates Road.
The committee tabled the plans, citing a litany of issues, and ultimately voted to recommend its rejection because the committee believed the road could not support the increased traffic.
Residents also had concerns about potential problems caused by an increase in traffic. Although the developer provided multiple traffic impact analysis reports claiming the increased volume would not significantly impact the street, committee members believed the reports were not sufficient.
The project garnered swift opposition from a neighboring subdivision on Colonial Estates Road. Heading that dissent were the subdivision developers, former Mayor Glenn McCullough and Mary Conner Adcock, who is also McCullough's sister.
More than a dozen residents and officials spoke in favor of rejecting the project’s site plans during the Council's July 19 meeting, but the Council took no action, electing to conduct a work session and special called meeting last week. Nor did the Council take action after the special called meeting, which included a 45-minute closed-door executive session to discuss prospective litigation.
City Attorney Ben Logan previously told the Daily Journal there was a credible threat of litigation from both McCullough and the developers of Flowerdale depending on the vote.
McCullough told the Daily Journal Tuesday night he “would not speculate” on possible litigation stemming from the council’s decision, adding he was disappointed in the council’s action.
“It is disappointing,” he said. “The code, the planning committee and the citizens don’t support (the council’s decision).”
In a written statement to the Daily Journal, Jones praised the Council's decision to move ahead with the project.
"The City of Tupelo followed its code to the letter, and the code is very clear," Jones said. "We are thankful that the city followed the law in spite of Glenn McCullough's pressure to do otherwise."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.