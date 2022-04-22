TUPELO • Tupelo officials have approved multiple land agreements that will allow them to move forward with a smattering of projects throughout the city.
The board unanimously approved multiple land deals during a Tuesday night board meeting, including a possible deal to expand a rubbish site, land swaps near Gumtree Park and preparation for upgrades to the railroad crossing on Jefferson and Park streets.
City could spend over half-a-million for trash site expansion
The city council approved an almost $658,000 land purchase option with BSB Associates Partnership for three parcels, totaling about 215 acres south of Eason on Ryder Street. Their plan: to use the additional space to expand the city’s Class II rubbish site, located on adjacent property.
The city had 214.5 acres of land appraised at $540,000 in January 2021. The same land was appraised again in November at $10,00 an acre.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the project isn’t set in stone, but Tupelo officials want to secure the purchase option pending approval from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for the land to be used as a rubbish site.
If approved, the acreage available to the city’s Class II rubbish site, which is designated for plant matter disposal, including storm debris and vegetation, would triple.
“After the last tornado, we realized we needed to expand,” Logan said.
According to Logan, the site had, at most, five years left before it would be filled with debris, and the addition of 100 acres would extend its life by 20 to 30 years.
If city officials choose not to expand the site or build a new one, Logan said it would be forced to outsource disposal of plant waste. That would essentially involve paying private landfill owners by the pound. That’s an enormous expense following severe weather damage.
The closest such site is in north Lee County, about 15 miles away from Tupelo, Logan said. Monroe County’s site would be the closest after that.
Logan estimated that if the city could move forward with the expansion, depending on severe weather, it would “pay for itself within four to five years.”
The other 100 acres being optioned, Logan said, would be used as leased land for agriculture. He noted that BDB Associates Partnership currently leases the land for farming.
Land swaps at Gumtree Park
The council also approved a land exchange with Kenneth Mayfield to correct property lines on his property at the old Elks Lodge on Tolbert Street.
Logan said a survey of the property when Mayfield began working on restoring the lodge revealed the city owned a portion of the lot and Mayfield owned a portion of Gumtree Park.
Logan said the deal with Mayfield was “just to clean up those properties.”
Assistant City Attorney Stephen Reed noted that many of the properties in the area shifted southeast in surveys, and the city could fix it through resolutions like this.
Mayfield said the restoration of the property is part of an expansion of Dynasty College of Barberology and Cosmetology, which will include a storefront for recent graduates to find a place to work while looking for long-term employment.
“We are setting up an incubator program so that students will be able to land themselves somewhere on a short-term basis,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield hopes to wrap up renovations to the property within six to 12 months.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said she was proud to see the area getting revitalized.
“I appreciate the city supporting (Mayfield’s restoration) because that is going to help that particular area to be great,” she said.
In a similar move, the council also completed a land swap with Gary Sparkman, owner of Sage Properties. The council voted unanimously to vacate a 20-foot-wide, 350-foot-long stretch of right of way on Rae Street and accept a donation of a similar amount of land from Sparkman on Tolbert Street.
Sparkman is developing the area with about seven new homes and asked for the extra acreage to make the homes larger.
Mayfield said he was happy to see not just his project but other development in the area.
“I’m really interested in the community development there,” he said. “I like the idea of seeing it redeveloped in a good, positive way. It is going to be a pride of the community.”
Railroad project first steps to quiet zone
City officials also plan to close public access to multiple private properties near the BNSF Railroad crossing on Park Street as part of a project to create quiet zones throughout Tupelo.
Closing access to the properties is part of work attached to a State Department of Transportation grant the city received in 2016 to upgrade railroad intersections at Spring, Clark, Jefferson, Clark Spring and Park streets.
According to City Engineer Dennis Bonds, completing the upgrades and prepping the city for a quiet zone status requires, in part, having no alternative outlets within 100 feet of a railroad crossing.
The private drive was within that buffer.
"One of the requirements is a median 100 feet from a crossing, so any outlets within that distance has to be closed," Bonds said. "The whole idea is to make sure people can't circumvent the crossing."
As part of the move, city officials plan to create a new access point to the private properties on Jefferson Street. Property owners James Vance and B&H Company have agreed to the arrangement.
Bonds said city officials will open bids on the project on May 11. It will take about a year to complete.