A survey map of the area provided by the city of Tupelo shows a piece of property near Gumtree Park that is bisected by Tolbert Street. On Tuesday, city officials agreed to a land swap that would allow a local developer to continue work on a project near the street.
TUPELO • A recent deal between the Tupelo City Council and a property owner will allow a development project near Gumtree Park to move forward.
On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to abandon a 20-foot-wide, 350-foot-long stretch of right of way on Rae Street, relinquishing the property to Gary Sparkman, owner of Sage Properties. The board also voted to accept a donation from Sparkman of a similarly sized amount of property on the other side of Tolbert Street.
“In effect, we are going to be doing a land swap, but it's a little more complicated than that,” Assistant City Attorney Stephen Reed said before Tuesday night's vote. “This is just giving enough room for him to actually build some houses on.”
According to City Attorney Ben Logan, Sparkman plans to establish a row of seven homes between Tolbert and Rae Streets. However, what Logan described as either poor planning when laying out the neighborhood or an error in tax data caused the properties to be bisected by Tolbert Street.
Logan said Sparkman approached the city about the land swap to allow more room for the homes after a survey revealed the errors.
Logan said the city planned to incorporate the donated property into Gumtree Park but noted it was a “sheer drop” and would not provide the park with much extra land.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis asked Logan during Monday's pre-council meeting how the loss of 20 feet of Rae Street's right of way might affect the road as a whole. Logan said the original right of way for the street was 50 feet and the street is 15 feet wide, so there is plenty of room for it to breathe and expand if need be even after losing 20 feet.
Davis also asked if the city could have a public hearing about Sparkman's development project. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the city could ask Sparkman to join a neighborhood association meeting to give an update on it.
“I just want the community to be really knowledgeable because there are a lot of changes taking place over there in the Tolbert Street area,” Davis said.
Sparkman did not attend Tuesday night's council meeting, but he told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that the project was in its beginning stages and could not release any details of the development.
“It's still in the planning phases,” he said. “We think it will be good for the city and neighborhood as well.”