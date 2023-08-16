TUPELO — Following months of preparations, designs and redesigns, the Tupelo City Council will have a new look, with the council chambers getting significant technology and cosmetic upgrades for the first time since the building was constructed.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a $338,000 contract with Corinth-based CIG Contractors Inc. for the renovation of the council chambers. The company was the lowest of the four bid offers.
“We came to the council with our first design, and the council felt we needed to be a little bit more prudent with our expenditures and asked us to make adjustments,” Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis said. “I’m pleased to bring back to you that bid. That bid comes in at $338,000, which is $2,000 less than we set aside for the upgrades.”
Before the vote, the council heard a report from JBHM Architects Principal Architect Brandon Bishop and Lewis during a Monday afternoon work session. The two addressed the bid process, what the city was getting and for how much, as well as cost-saving measures that reduced the project from an estimated $500,000 to $340,000.
The bulk of the project was technology upgrades that include extensive audio and video upgrades with multiple televisions for display on the audience and council sides as well as tablet integration into the council’s table and mayor’s desk for an estimated $100,000, which is $25,000 less than the city originally estimated.
The technology upgrades will allow for integrated cameras for streaming and filming purposes rather than the current setup in which the contractor, Premium Productions, has to manually set up cameras before each meeting. Other upgrades include new LED lighting fixtures, painting the walls, new upholstery for the audience seats and podiums and a new quarts table top for the council table. Lewis said that the city does not plan to end its contract with Premiere Productions.
“The whole point of doing this is for the taxpayers, not for us,” Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims said, adding he believed all of the upgrades should make it easier for the public to see presentations, watch the council meetings and hear the council speak.
During the renovations, the council plans to meet at Church Street Elementary School. Lewis said work should begin in mid-September and take about about four months.
