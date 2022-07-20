TUPELO • Nearly 50 Colonial Estates subdivision homeowners packed the Tupelo City Council boardroom to vehemently oppose the approval of a proposed complex, while developers accused a former mayor of fighting the project to protect his own future development plans.
While no new arguments were presented, the City Council ultimately postponed a decision on Flowerdale Commons to give them more time to study the issue, which has been an ongoing controversy for months.
Oxford-based developers Britton Jones, who owns the property, and Stewart Rutledge want to build a townhouse-style affordable housing development on Colonial Estate Road near McCullough Boulevard. The complex would have 46 units and 107 parking spaces and would cater to renters making up to $60,000.
Former Mayor Glenn McCullough, a developer of Colonial Estates subdivision, and District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb were among 17 residents who addressed the Council. Both opposed the development.
"Tonight we are placed in the really uncomfortable position of doing what is right for our city and saying no because the code says 'no,'" McCullough said. "My respectful request … listen to the people. These people have invested their money, their lives and their future in the city of Tupelo, and I pray their voices will be heard."
McCullough said the city's development code prioritizes job-creation over residential projects in mixed-use zones. He brought multiple letters from state officials and engineers that he said supported the rejection of the project.
Rutledge, however, pointed out that the same code lists apartments as acceptable as use-by-right in mixed-used zoning.
"The city of Tupelo has provided us two letters confirming the zoning is appropriate for the intended use," Rutledge said. "Our community will be an asset to Tupelo for years to come."
Rutledge also noted that McCullough's sister and business partner in Colonial Estates, Mary Conner Adcock, said during her comments to the Council that the two planned to expand their subdivision by "many more" homes.
"The only reason (Flowerdale Commons) hasn't gone through is because of Glenn McCullough," Rutledge said. "McCullough told us many months ago that he did not want this development and he would do what he must to protect his investments.
"Glenn has tried a variety of tactics — from attacking Tupelo's plainly written development code to questioning the very street in which he has done development — and now has more developments planned, all to use as a pretext for his clearly stated true intent."
Traffic concerns voiced despite required studies
Paula Farnese, an attorney representing McCullough and Adcock, said the planning committee was within its rights to reject the project due to road safety concerns.
"Just because the developer has a different view does not mean that it rises to the level of being arbitrary and capricious," she said. "The Supreme Court has found that administrative actions should not be disturbed unless they are arbitrary or capricious."
The Tupelo Planning Committee last week recommended to reject the complex’s site plans in a split 4-2 vote. Committee member Leslie Mart, who made the motion to recommend the rejection, said it was because Colonial Estates Road could not support the increased traffic.
Most of the speakers at Tuesday's City Council meeting echoed Mart's fears about traffic.
Rutledge, however, presented three independent traffic studies saying the road could handle the expected increase traffic. The traffic studies were conducted after the Planning Committee asked for them prior to the July 11 meeting where they recommended the City Council reject the development.
What's next for the City Council
The city’s development code states the city “shall” approve any project that meets requirements. The city theoretically cannot reject the developer's site plans because it does not go beyond the code's restrictions.
The Council had planned to take up a vote during the Tuesday night meeting but agreed to place the items pertaining to both the Flowerdale Commons and Tulip Creek, another apartment complex being built in town, to the study agenda to allow for a work session and special called meeting on the topic on July 26.
Not everyone on the Council was convinced the extra discussion was needed.
“On those two items, I’m personally ready to vote,” Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said during the Monday night pre-council meeting. “I see no reason to do that.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones agreed, but Board President and Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said it was important to move forward with the work session and special called meeting.
“We need to talk about potential litigation involved so everyone knows what the ramifications will be,” he told the Council on Monday.
After last week's Planning Committee meeting, McCullough went to the Mississippi Home Corporation Board meeting in Jackson. He requested the board pull the tax incentives for the project.
“In every capacity, I’ve been sued,” McCullough said during the Home Corporation meeting. “I haven’t lost yet. And we’re not going to lose this.”
Rutledge repeatedly has declined to comment on the possibility of litigation.
