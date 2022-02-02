TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials are getting closer to shoring up vacancies on the city's Major Thoroughfare Committee with the appointment of one new member and two reappointments.
On Tuesday night, Tupelo City Council appointed Delano Raphael Henry to the Ward 7 seat on the Major Thoroughfare Committee and also reappointed two longtime members — Bill Cleveland and Danny Riley — at the recommendation of the council members of their respective wards.
Cleveland has represented Ward 6 since 2007; Riley has represented Ward 5 for five years. Both were reappointed unanimously.
Rosie Jones, who represents Ward 7 and recommended Henry's placement on the committee, she said she had known Henry for a couple of years. After the two spoke about issues in the city and their ward, she said she thought he was the perfect fit for the committee.
“I highly recommend him. I love Raphael, and I think he is really going to be good for the board,” Jones said. “I want people who want to help Ward 7 and stand up for it.”
Henry, 46, is the video operations coordinator for Itawamba Community College and has lived in Tupelo for 30 years. He said it was an honor to be appointed to the committee, and he looked forward to his first meeting.
“After keeping up with the city and how things are going, it just fell into place,” he said. “I am very excited. I’ve watched how they’ve reconstructed Jackson Street and other things in the city, so I am looking forward to seeing what else they can do. I want to join in, work hard and make things happen.”
The committee comprises 18 members — two from each ward and four at-large appointees. With Henry’s appointment and the recent reappointments, the committee is just two positions short of a full complement.
The seats for both Ward 4 and Ward 7 remain vacant, although city officials say they plan to fill them soon.
“The mayor and I are working are working with the council members from those wards to find qualified people for the positions,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said Wednesday.
The 10-mill Major Thoroughfare tax levy was self-imposed by Tupelo voters in 1991 and has now been imposed or renewed by voters seven times in five-year increments. Money generated from the levy has been used on a variety of projects during the program's 30-year history.
For the current phase, approved last February, priority projects include widening most of Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road, and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.