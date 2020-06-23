TUPELO • Around 50 community leaders and Tupelo residents gathered in City Hall on Tuesday to hear from leaders of the city’s police department on what policing procedures and policies are currently being carried out in the All-America City.
The City Council convened a work session to hear from the department administrators and instructors in the police academy about the citizens’ complaint process, the department’s hiring process and policing statistics.
“We always strive to improve and better ourselves, so I think as long as we keep the conversation going, we’re going to find better ways to keep this department more efficient and better,” Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre told the Daily Journal.
Many elected officials asked the police department leaders if the police department has policies in place that would prevent a similar event like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from occurring in Tupelo.
Floyd was a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers after one officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
Dean Bearden, director of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Tupelo, told the Council that law enforcement cadets enrolled in the police academy are not instructed to place their knees on someone’s neck for an extended period of time.
“The officer that did that would not have done that here in this police department,” Bearden said of the officer in Minneapolis.
Anthony Hill, a deputy police chief in the department, told the Council that he currently teaches a bias profiling course where the topics range from culture diversity, different forms of racism, sensitivity training and criminal profiling.
“I teach them from street experience with things that I’ve been through on the streets,” Hill said. “I also teach from being a Black man. We try to come with an understanding that we don’t try to change the person because I can’t do that. We tell them whatever you feel, if you have any type of bias, if you have any type of prejudice, you can’t show it on the streets.”
Members of the Police Advisory Board and elected officials thanked the city’s police department for the work the officers do, but stressed that improvements could still be made to build more trust in the community for better policing methods.
The meeting comes at a time when around 1,000 people in Tupelo have publicly protested police brutality, systemic racism and the death of George Floyd.
Police department administrators have met with various groups on how the department could possibly implement policing reforms or to offer more insight on which current procedures are carried out at the department.
Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, a progressive coalition of Northeast Mississippi voters, sent a letter to elected officials and leaders within the police department last week
“We, as Tupelo citizens, are very proud of those accomplishments, but we do recognize that there is a need for more transparency, accountability, and communication between the Tupelo Police Department and our community,” the letter reads. “Our goal is for the Tupelo Police Department and community to partner together to create true community oriented policing for the benefit of our officers and our citizens.”
The letter calls for increased online public access to policing statistics and data about organizational use of force.
Mary Jane Meadows, a member of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, told the Daily Journal after the meeting that she hopes conversations continue between the citizens and the police department, which will likely lead to more trust of officers in the community.
“We hold healthcare professionals to a high standard,” Meadows said. “We need to hold anyone who has a lethal weapon to a high standard.”
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings, the only Black man on the Council, is the main elected official who called for the meeting and asked for the police department to speak on certain procedures.
“I am satisfied with the conversations we had today, but I do think we need more conversations,” Jennings said. “I think we need to invite the Black race to have more input on how they feel about the policies because basically that’s why we’re here. And until they have more conversations and we hear them – the ones that want to be heard – we’re not going to be fair to them.”