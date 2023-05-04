TUPELO — Tupelo officials have approved spending a total of roughly $5.2 million to repair and upgrade city streets over the coming months.
On Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to approve two separate street projects. First, council members OK’d a contract with Falcon Contracting and an alternate contract with Gregory Companies, LLC, to mill and overlay about $3.2 million in streets around the city.
City officials say the contract with Gregory Companies is a backup if Falcon Contracting cannot complete the work in a “fair time frame.”
In a separate vote, the council approved a second contract with Falcon Contracting for mill and overlay for almost $2 million in street repairs and upgrades through the Major Thoroughfare Program.
Public Works Director Chuck Williams said the city has 58 streets it hopes to repair throughout the paving season, starting “as soon as possible.”
“It’ll be a summer-long project,” Williams said. “This is our big paving list … We are going to try our best to get these 58 streets done.”
Of the seven wards, Ward 1 has the most roadwork planned, with 12 streets on the list for overlay along their full length. The estimated cost of the roadwork in Ward 1 is $665,328.
Ward 6, meanwhile, has 10 streets on its list, work on which the city estimates will cost $748,198. Williams said the list is fluid and subject to change, but all roads were picked using the city’s street-saver program.
Here is how many projects each other ward will see:
Ward 2, nine projects totaling $501,085
Ward 3, 10 projects totaling $589,303
Ward 4, five projects totaling $84,630
Ward 5, seven projects totaling $383,194
Ward 7, four projects totaling $263,488
The Major Thoroughfare Committee hopes to mill and overlay five heavily trafficked streets in the city during the current phase of the ongoing program, which is funded through a special tax levy. The lion’s share of the almost $2 million will be used as part of a safety enhancement project on Main Street, which will see the medians shifted along the street from Front Street to Elizabeth Street.
The council previously rejected bids for the project, which originally had an estimate of $635,162, because bids came in at over $1.5 million. The city now has $1.1 million allocated for the project and is looking into cost reductions before taking the project out to bid.
The committee’s second-highest project is to repave Cliff Gookin Boulevard from the Natchez Trace to the east end of Jeff Holman Drive. The project has an estimated cost of $621,667
