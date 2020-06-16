TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday night voted to reject a proposal from Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration that sought to change the process for hiring the executive director of the BancorpSouth Arena.
Under the city’s current ordinance, the director of the arena is hired and fired at the discretion of a majority vote of the Tupelo Coliseum Commission. The commission is a nine-member group with almost all of its members appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
Shelton’s administration proposed to amend the ordinance to only allow the coliseum commission to recommend to the mayor who to hire as the director. Then, the mayor would formally nominate a candidate who would either be rejected or approved by the Council.
One of the main reasons for the change is because Todd Hunt, the current director, is retiring after 13 years.
Hunt and the chairman of the coliseum commission, Scott Reed, disagreed with the administration’s proposed change. Reed asked members of the Council to vote against it.
“Under the proposed system, I believe it will be harder to attract and hire top management in the venue management world,” Reed told elected officials before the vote.
He argued that the change would bring politics into the hiring and firing process of the director position, which would ultimately lead to less qualified candidates applying.
The council voted 4-3 to reject the ordinance change. Council members Mike Bryan, Markel Whittington, Nettie Davis and Travis Beard voted to reject the changes. Council members Willie Jennings, Buddy Palmer and Lynn Bryan voted in favor of accepting the proposal.
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard told the Daily Journal that he believed that the city should not change a system if it’s operating well. He emphasized that everyone on the commission and the elected officials want what is best for the arena, but just have a disagreement on what that is.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis had a similar opinion and said she believes the arena reached its peak performance under the current coliseum commission.
“I want to do what’s right,” Davis said. “If it’s successful, why break what’s already successful?”
Administration officials said that the proposed change would have brought the arena director under the city’s current form of government, and have been treated like a department head position.
Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, said in a previous Council work session that she had worked with previous directors of the coliseum who did not manage the day-to-day operations of the arena efficiently and this change would act as an extra safeguard to ensure that the finances of the facility would be managed properly.
After the meeting, Shelton told the Daily Journal that after a previous Council work session, he had the impression there was “no opposition” to the change and did not have a clear explanation on why the Council voted to reject the proposal.
“There’s apparently been some type of lobbying camping that I’m not really familiar with,” Shelton said. “I don’t really have an explanation other than perhaps confusion surrounding the issue. We tried to make the arena operate under the mayor-council form of government.”
Reed told the Daily Journal that this was simply about which process would have worked best for the arena.
“I think that going forward nobody’s going to have it easy,” Reed said. “We’re still going to have to work together to make it all work out, but I think it was the right vote to make tonight.”