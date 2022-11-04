Southern Heights RV Resort Minor Site Plan

This illustration provided by the city of Tupelo shows the site plans for a proposed RV park for the Southern Heights neighborhood in Tupelo. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the plans late last week.

 COURTESY

TUPELO — The City Council rejected a local business owner’s bid to construct an RV resort in south Tupelo after the director of development services squashed the proposal.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you