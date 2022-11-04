TUPELO — The City Council rejected a local business owner’s bid to construct an RV resort in south Tupelo after the director of development services squashed the proposal.
In a 5-0 vote, the Council denied Jeremie Richardson’s appeal to reverse the Planning Committee’s decision on his proposed project, titled Southern Heights RV Resort.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer abstained from the vote after a failed attempt to table the matter that ended in a 3-3 split vote. Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston was absent.
“Southern Heights is a residential area, and an RV park does not belong in a residential area,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said before the vote.
It would have been placed on a 15-acre lot off of Williams Street, just south of Theron Nichols Park and directly behind Richardson’s home. The resort plan called for 20 RV site hookups, pickleball courts, a community garden, an in-ground pool and other amenities.
“There is a need for Tupelo to accommodate larger RVs,” Richardson said.
The land the project sits on codes RV parks and resorts as use-by-compatibility, which means it must follow specific rules and guidelines set out by the city to be approved. The three conditions for a project to receive approval through use-by-compatibility:
• It must not adversely affect health or public safety.
• It must conform to all applicable special requirements.
• It must “be in harmony with the area” and “not be substantially injurious” to property.
The city originally held a compatibility hearing for the project on Aug. 18, in which Newman rejected the project due to a “lack of harmony” with the surrounding neighborhood. The Tupelo Planning Committee rejected Richardon’s appeal on the same grounds during an Oct. 4 meeting.
A contingency of residents previously argued the project was not in line with Southern Heights as a whole, noting a litany of issues from public safety and road conditions to a lack of a close outlet to the interstate. Richardson said his neighbors' fears were unfounded, providing a petition with over 80 signatures from other Southern Heights residents who believed the resort would be a good addition to the neighborhood. He said he believed the signatures deserved “equal value” to the residents who spoke against it.
“Looking at this property, most of these residents would not even see the RVs,” he said.
Newman said many residents who spoke at previous meetings said they signed the petition but later changed their minds.
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard said he would like to table the issue to validate the petition before voting, and Palmer also expressed interest in “more information” before they made a decision.
Palmer made a motion to table the vote, which failed to get a majority. Palmer, Beard and Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis voted in favor of tabling the matter to the next meeting. Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims, Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones voted against it.
Palmer said after the meeting that he knew Richardson personally and abstained because he did not feel he had enough information about the situation to make a proper decision.
During the pre-council meeting, Palmer asked how this situation differed from the city’s previous case with the Flowerdale Commons, an apartment complex set to be constructed on Colonial Estates Road despite residents’ protest. Newman noted that the apartment project is on land zoned that deems complexes use-by-right, while the RV project is use-by-compatibility, so in the case of the Flowerdale Apartments, the city had no choice but to accept the proposal.
Richardson has 10 days to appeal the Council’s decision to the circuit court, and he said he hasn't ruled out appealing. He also noted he could plan to subdivide the property to build single-family homes.
