TUPELO — City of Tupelo officials took the first step in procuring up to $20 million in bond issues for several capital projects over the next four years while asserting there will be no tax increases associated with the bonds.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously among present members to publish a resolution of intent to seek up to $20 million in general obligation bonds, which are municipal bonds with the Mississippi Development Bank solely backed by the city’s credit and taxing power and no further capital.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston was absent during the vote.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna called Tuesday night’s vote the beginning steps of a long process.
“We are not issuing bonds,” she said. “We may issue $10 million; we may issue $20 million. We are not obligated to issue any (bonds) by approving this intent.”
Once the city advertises its intent, Hanna noted, it will be on a 24-month clock to decide whether to and how much it needs in bond money.
Tupelo leaders are eyeballing $28 million in projects in the capital plan. Most, if not all, are eligible for bond money. Hanna said Wednesday that the city has 36 months after procurement to spend the money and that the administration and council will weigh over the next two years on which projects will get bond money. The city’s estimated revenue as of fiscal year 2023 is $41.6 million, with balanced expenditures. The also city reported $698,838 in debt services in its fiscal year 2023 budget.
The 24 projects in the capital plan scheduled for the next two years encompass infrastructure upgrades, municipal-owned building renovations and upgrades, drainage projects, parks and recreation upgrades and equipment purchases for city departments.
Specific projects include improvements to Ballard Park, upgrades to Mitchell Road, railroad improvements and the construction of a new cemetery.
Both Hanna and Mayor Todd Jordan emphasized if the city goes through with issuing bond debts, the burden will not raise the city’s tax rates.
As part of the procurement process, the council also voted unanimously among present members to hire Ridgeland-based law firm Butler Snow as council and Government Council Inc as a municipal advisor.
