TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council has set the rules for growing and selling medical marijuana within the city.
Following a final, silent public hearing set to discuss the city’s plans for governing the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana throughout Tupelo, city officials voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve an ordinance that took weeks to shape.
A crowd of roughly two dozen people attended the public hearing, which preceded the council’s vote, although no one spoke either for or against the city’s proposed ordinance.
Drafted using existing laws governing liquor sales and pharmacies as a base, the ordinance prohibits cannabis facilities from locating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and childcare centers.
The guidelines passed by the council include some tweaks from the version approved by the Tupelo Planning Committee on March 21: According to board attorney Ben Logan, officials removed their previously added restriction prohibiting marijuana growers and sellers from locating within 1,000 feet of correctional facilities and funeral homes.
“They weren’t churches per se, and there are only five or six (funeral homes) in Tupelo,” Logan told the Daily Journal Tuesday morning. “There was no definition of church in the legislature. We didn’t want to have that subject to challenge.”
The buffer can be reduced to 500 feet with a waiver from the protected place.
Dispensaries are also prohibited from locating within 1,500 feet of other dispensaries and are disallowed from establishing within the Fairgrounds subdistrict. City Planner Jenny Savely previously said this was because the administration is focusing on the residential growth of the area, and it is one of the few neighborhoods in a mixed-use zone.
City officials also added a permit and “nominal administrative fee” for those opening a medical cannabis facility. Logan said the exact fee would be established at a later date, and that money would go to pay the costs of reviewing and processing permits.
He noted those interested in establishing a medical cannabis facility would need to obtain a privilege license and building permit as well.
The city also added extra concessions to cultivation and processing facilities. Any facility with a growing space over 15,000 square feet will need planning committee approval.
Logan said those interested in opening a medical cannabis facility should contact the city planner with a letter of intent to kick off the process, advising that potential growers or sellers communicate with the city before starting the process of obtaining their licenses from the state.
“Get your place in the queue before you go off to Jackson and figure out you can’t have (a facility),” Logan said.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston asked Logan when the earliest dispensaries would reasonably have medical cannabis to distribute. Because any medical marijuana sold within Mississippi must also be sourced within the state, the earliest the city could expect business to start up would be December or January.