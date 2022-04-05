This image shows a page from Tupelo's proposed ordinance governing the growth and sale of medical marijuana with the city's limits on March 22, 2022. The ordinance was approved by the Tupelo Planning Committee on March 21 and will the topic of a City Council work session on March 24.
TUPELO • Tupelo elected officials are poised to solidify how the city will regulate the growth and sale of medical marijuana during tonight’s council meeting.
The Tupelo City Council will hold a public hearing to gauge public opinion on the city’s proposed medical cannabis order prior to its regularly scheduled meeting, set for 6 p.m. After the hearing, the board is expected to vote on whether to adopt the ordinance.
The ordinance builds on the regulations laid out by the Legislature and uses liquor stores and pharmacies as a base for how Tupelo will oversee dispensaries within city limits. As is, the ordinance would prohibit cannabis facilities from locating 1,000 feet from churches, schools and childcare centers.
Originally, the list of prohibited locations included funeral homes and correctional facilities. During a pre-council meeting on Monday afternoon, council attorney Ben Logan said the proposed ordinance had been changed to permit cannabis facilities to open near these locations.
The buffer can be reduced by 500 feet with the permission of the protected place. Dispensaries are further prohibited from establishing within 1,500 feet of other dispensaries and barred from locating within the Fairgrounds subdistrict.
The ordinance also regulates processing and cultivation facilities depending on their growing space. Anything over 15,000 square feet would need planning committee approval. Signage is also regulated and prohibits the use of cartoon imagery or cannabis plants, including buds and leaves.
Copies of the ordinance overlay maps and a draft of the ordinance are available at City Hall.
The council has multiple options. It could vote to approve or reject the ordinance as written or to opt out of medical cannabis facilities within city limits. It could reject the ordinance and go with state guidelines alone, or it could vote to accept the ordinance and still opt out.
If the council opts out, residents can petition for a referendum vote to allow facilities within city limits. Opting out of facilities does not bar residents from obtaining medical cannabis certificates or bar the use of medical cannabis within the city.
Though the option to opt-out is present, officials previously said they do not expect the council to move in that direction.
“I don’t think that the city will opt out unless we have something major come up,” Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan said during a work session last week.