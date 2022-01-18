TUPELO • As the Major Thoroughfare Committee gears up for its next phase in the program, Tupelo elected officials are looking to fill empty positions while balancing ward representation.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer spoke during the committee’s Monday afternoon meeting to introduce his candidate, Dan Rupert, who would take one of four vacant positions in its 18-member committee.
“It is an honor and a privilege for me to introduce your next board member here on the Major Thoroughfare Committee, if it gets through the council,” Palmer said to the committee. “He’s been a friend of mine for many, many years. He’s a very intelligent person, and he’s got a lot of common sense. … We will get him as a, sure enough, member by the next meeting.”
Rupert, who moved to Tupelo in 1987, is a pastor at Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs and First Presbyterian Church in Saltillo. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1994.
Rupert said when Palmer approached him, he believed it was a good opportunity to make a positive change in the community.
“I’m willing to see what I can do to help our city, and it is something that needs to be done," Rupert said.
Committee chairman Greg Pirkle said the committee is an important arm for the community, and it is crucial to appoint the right people to hold positions on it.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We have a great committee, but it's about the continuity of it,” he said. “It’s about making sure we have good people who can have standing in the community because, often, we take some slings and arrows.”
The city’s code of ordinances states that the 18-member committee must be made up of two members from each ward and four at-large members. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the committee has four vacancies — two in Ward 7 and one each in Ward 4 and Ward 5.
“This administration is going to fill the positions based on the criteria outlined in the city’s ordinances,” Tanner said, noting that the city is working to fill those positions in a ward-balanced manner.
Though Palmer announced his recommendation, the ordinances also state official recommendations have to come through the mayor’s office.
When the council next meets, Palmer will make his case for Rupert, and the council will vote it up or down at their discretion.
The most recent vacancy came with Wesley Webb's resignation. Webb stepped down from the committee after winning a special election to the Lee County Board of Supervisors.