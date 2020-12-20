TUPELO • Mike Bryan, the councilman for the city’s Ward 6, will not campaign to become the city’s next mayor and instead will run for re-election to the City Council seat he currently holds.
Bryan, 57, told the Daily Journal in August that he was considering running for the city’s top executive office, but now says that after consulting with family and concluding that several projects in his ward are ongoing, he wants to see a steady leader continue to represent the 6th ward at City Hall.
“I am humbled at the encouragement and support for mayor I’ve received, and I have given it a lot of thought,” Bryan told the Daily Journal. “At this time, I feel like I can serve better on the legislative side instead of the executive side.”
Bryan, a Republican, has served on the City Council since 2005 and now plans to qualify in January to run for his sixth term in office. The Tupelo native said that he has plans to push for an all inclusive playground to be constructed in the Fairpark area and wants to see a pickleball court put in the city.
“We have projects going on in Parks and Recreation,” Bryan said. “Our sales tax revenue took a slight dip, but we’re not hurting like other municipalities across the country. I feel like I’m still a good fit as councilman for Ward 6.”
The five-term councilman also said he feels like his experience in dealing with the city’s budget and serving the city through times of crises make him qualified to continue leading the ward.
Bryan’s announcement does not mean he is officially in the race. Candidates can qualify for municipal elections next year from Jan. 2 to Feb. 5 during the hours that City Hall is open to the public.
Bryan is the first person to announce an intent to campaign to represent the city’s 6th Ward. In 2017, Bryan only inched out a successful reelection bid, only defeating Democratic challenger K.C. Caldwell Grist by about 15 votes.
Bryan’s announcement now leaves only two candidates thus far who say they plan to campaign for mayor. Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington and Lee County Supervisor Todd Jordan both say they intend to run as Republicans in the mayoral campaign, setting up a contested primary election. Second-term incumbent Jason Shelton said earlier this year he won’t run a third time.
Primary elections for city elections will occur on April 6, with a potential runoff taking place on April 27. The general election will occur on June 8.