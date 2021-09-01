TUPELO • District Attorney John Weddle plans to seek an indictment of Councilwoman Nettie Davis over alleged election law violations, according to a court filing by Davis' attorney.
In an Aug. 31 filing in Hinds County Circuit Court, prominent Northeast Mississippi trial lawyer Jim Waide asked for a declaratory judgement rendering a Mississippi law that bars cash prizes or awards for voting in an election unenforceable.
A grand jury will convene in Lee County next week, and in Tuesday’s court filings, Waide claims that he has been personally informed by Weddle that the district attorney “plans to seek an indictment” of Davis.
In response to questions by the Daily Journal, Weddle refused to comment about this claim and said the identity of which cases will be presented to the Lee County grand jury next week are not meant to be public information.
Davis, in a statement to the Daily Journal, did not comment on the suit and referred all questions to her attorney.
The law Davis may be indicted over makes it unlawful for anyone to “put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage person to voter or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Among other arguments, Waide claims the statute in question is unconstitutionally vague and that it violates the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution. In support of this argument, he cites U.S. Supreme Court precedent finding that campaign contributions are constitutionally protected free speech.
“The offering of a possibility of obtaining a small ‘item of value’ if a person votes constitutes speech,” claims Waide in his court filing on behalf of Davis. “The United States Supreme Court has held that even large campaign contributions made in order to encourage persons to vote for a particulate candidate are protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
The looming legal questions now facing Davis stem from a June 5 campaign rally, which occurred just days before the general election for municipal offices in Tupelo.
In video of that rally that first appeared on social media, Davis solicited donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the general election.
“We’ll pull names after they have voted, and what we’ll do is give this money away the day after the voting is over,” Davis said on the video.
The raffle never actually took place, according to court filings.
On the eve of the municipal general election, Weddle and Secretary of State Michael Watson both released public statements indicating that investigations were ongoing into these remarks by Davis.
“These actions will not be tolerated,” Weddle said at the time. “I am dedicated to handling this matter and any other violations aggressively.”
Watson declined through a spokesperson on Wednesday to comment about the declaratory judgment filing, in which he is named as a defendant.
Watson previously told members of the media in Tupelo on June 8 that he was working with Weddle to investigate alleged violation of election laws.
"I want to make sure that election laws are followed in Mississippi so when there are instances where we see that may have been violated, it’s important that we prosecute those and get to those as aggressively as possible,” Watson said.
The stakes are high for Davis, a Democrat in her sixth term of office.
The state law in question provides that any candidate for office found in violation of the provision against unlawful election lotteries shall be removed from office if convicted of a violation.
Waide argues that even if the courts allow the law to stand as constitutional, Davis cannot be liable for removal from office because, even though she did appear on the Tupelo general election ballot, she was running unopposed in her bid for office.
Jim Newman, chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party, said he believes Davis has been targeted in order to advance a partisan agenda.
"I don’t believe Nettie did anything wrong. I really don't," said Newman, who was present when the election raffle comments occurred. "It’s a terrible shame that after all of her years of service to this city that we live in that she’s being treated so shabbily on what is really nothing more than a political vendetta."
Tyree Irving, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party said he would not comment until further study.
William Moore contributed to this report.