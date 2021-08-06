TUPELO • A member of the Tupelo City Council is concerned that she has not had a fair opportunity to help guide the process that will select the next chief of police.
Mayor Todd Jordan is forming a search committee to help him choose the city’s top law enforcement officer and has invited the seven members of the City Council to collectively nominate three people to serve on the committee.
Since each council member had at least one person they would like to see serve on the committee, tension occurred when council members realized that it would be hard to agree on which four of the nominees should be eliminated and which three should be chosen to sit on the committee.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer told the Daily Journal that he approached Jordan on Wednesday and reported these difficulties.
“I told him ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to do,’” Palmer said. “The mayor said, ‘Don’t worry about that. Just give me those names and I’ll choose the three.’”
Palmer, a Republican, gave the mayor a sealed envelope that contained the seven written names that the council submitted.
The mayor’s original proposal was to have a search committee composed of three of his appointees and three appointees from the council. Now, the mayor will appoint three of his own appointees and three appointees from the list of the seven names submitted by the council.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones believes that Palmer unfairly agreed to this decision without properly consulting with the rest of the City Council beforehand.
“The mayor gave that right to us,” Jones said. “(Palmer) has no right to take away what the mayor gave me.”
Jones, a Democrat, said that she would have liked for the council to convene a work session or some type of public meeting to work through the details and decide which nominees should be appointed.
The entire search committee process rests on no legal rules because, under Tupelo’s form of municipal government, the mayor nominates department head appointees and the council confirms or rejects the appointments.
And since the search committee is entirely discretionary, and formed only at the mayor’s prompting, Jordan can set the composition of the search committee or decide to disband the committee altogether.
Palmer believes that because the council has a strong-mayor form of government that once the mayor said he alone would narrow the names down to three, that was the end of it.
But Jones believes that once the mayor decided to invite the council to have a role in the search process, Palmer should have coordinated with the council more.
“I didn’t come here to let you speak for the Council,” Jones said of Palmer. “I came to the Council to represent Ward 7.”
Palmer said that once the mayor decided to narrow the names down, he emailed every council member informing them of the change. No one complained about the decision except Jones.
“I hope whatever name Councilwoman Jones submitted to the mayor gets chosen,” Palmer said.
Jordan did not respond to a request for comment. Scott Costello, the city’s communications director, said that Palmer gave the mayor the envelope on Tuesday night with the names. Costello, though, declined to comment further.