TUPELO • Relics Antique Marketplace will celebrate its fourth anniversary on New Years' Day, but the ride hasn't always been smooth.
When Heather and Tony Palmer opened their doors in the old Tupelo Garment Company building on South Green Street, the business had 7,500 square feet of space for vendors.
But that wasn’t enough.
So nine months later, in September 2018, they expanded to the building's second floor, opening up another 7,500 square feet of space for dealers.
Still, they had a waiting list of 250 vendors who wanted booths. So, in July 2019, they opened a second location across from the BancorpSouth Arena. Artifacts Antiques by Relics had 11,000 square feet and 65 booths. Still, they had a waiting list.
Until the pandemic struck.
"The pandemic – that was like something you saw in a zombie movie, not something real," Tony Palmer said.
When the government forced a shutdown of nonessential businesses from mid-March through the end of April 2020 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Palmers decided to close their second location and concentrate solely on Relics.
"We'd just signed a five-year lease on the Artifacts building," Tony Palmer said. "But our landlord, Joe Estes, showed us some mercy and let us pull out of the lease. It still cost us a ton of capital, but we were able to survive."
During the six-week closure, the Palmers weren't sitting at home binge-watching TV.
"We spent the entire time tearing down Artifacts – tearing down everything we'd just built," he said. "Had we known everything would bounce back, we would have kept it."
Not only did the antiques business bounce back, but it flourished. Today, Relics has 123 vendors and a waiting list of 300.
"There seemed to be a real sincere shift in people wanting to shop local, shop small," Heather Palmer said. "People got tired of being cooped up in their homes, and they knew we could provide plenty of room for them to shop."
When Relics was allowed to reopen, Tony Palmer said the couple's biggest struggle was deciding what to do about masks.
"People didn't want to be told what to do or not do," he said. "Others said if we don't enforce it, we don't care about people."
Ultimately, they decided to put a sign on the door encouraging folks to wear masks.
"But we didn't turn people away who didn't have a mask on," Tony Palmer said. "We didn't feel it was our place to be the mask police."
At the beginning of 2019, when the Palmers' didn't know what lay ahead for Relics, Tony Palmer decided to go back to his old job at Alliance Collection Service.
"My old boss was trying to get me to come back, and I just wasn't sure what was going to happen with this business," he said. "But 2021 has been the best year we've had. People have really supported us this year, and it's given me the confidence to come back all in. I'll be back here full time come Jan. 1, on our anniversary."
New Year's Day is historically the biggest day of the year for Relics, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We tell our vendors when they sign with us that everybody has to have some sort of sale or special in their booths that day," Tony Palmer said. "It's a requirement."
The antiques mall will provide complimentary snacks and drinks to add to the festivities, and there will be door prizes.
"The good thing about us is people can can come in and walk through the store, sort of like a nostalgic trip," Heather Palmer said. "And they can leave empty-handed. We have no problem with that. We're super excited about New Year's Day, and for next year, when it will be our five-year anniversary."