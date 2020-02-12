Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.