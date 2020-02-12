The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau is no stranger to receiving accolades and awards.
On Tuesday, it racked up another honor, receiving the 2019 Tourism Office of the Year award by the Southeast Tourism Society.
The CVB staff was recognized at the Southeast Tourism Society's Shining Example Awards in Little Rock, an annual event that recognizes outstanding contributions in professional tourism across its member states of Alabama, Arkansas, The District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
“Being named tourism office of the year by the 13-state Southeast Tourism Society is among the highest honors we can receive as Tupelo’s destination marketing organization," said Tupelo CVB Executive Director Neal McCoy. "Our staff is passionate about welcoming visitors to Tupelo and this award is a wonderful validation of the hard work they put in every single day.”
McCoy said 2020 was set to become a benchmark year for the CVB.
“We kicked off Tupelo’s sesquicentennial year with a record-setting New Year’s Eve event, celebrated Elvis’ 85th birthday with fans from around the world in January, and received this distinguished honor in February," he said. "With so much momentum going into 2020, we can’t wait to accomplish even greater things for Tupelo going forward.”