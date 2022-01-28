TUPELO • Tupelo’s development services director plans to overhaul his department following a months-long evaluation process.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said he will shuffle employees and create multiple new positions, which he hopes will make the department more efficient.
The need for the reorganization stems from an attempt to combat a growing backlog of rental inspections and a need for enhanced code enforcement throughout the city, Newman said.
“It has been a long seven months,” he said of the evaluation period. “I look forward to implementing the change in the department.”
With the department's immediate restructuring, the city engineer, city planner, chief building inspector, chief code inspector and the newly created office manager will each head a division. The chief code inspector post will be an updated version of the previous code inspection manager position. Newman said the city started advertising to fill the positions on Wednesday.
The key change in the reorganization is the addition of more code inspectors and a reduction in the number of building inspectors, Newman said. Building inspectors focus on new construction while code inspectors work with existing properties.
During a Tuesday night work session called to discuss the restructuring, Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones asked Newman if the inspectors would be rotating wards periodically, a suggestion to which Newman said he was open. Jones said she did not want inspectors to get too comfortable with the ward and that they should not work in the ward they live in for the same reason.
Newman said many of the issues the department currently faces were decades in the making.
“The goal is for the office to become more efficient,” Newman said. “We want to reduce the time it takes to receive a permit or a certificate of occupancy.”
He also said one goal for the administration is to “clean up” the city by increasing code enforcement, and he said he believed moving from a complaint-driven model to a more proactive enforcement model should help the process significantly.
The new structure consists of seven code inspectors, one for each ward, and a reduction from four building inspectors to two. Newman said rental property owners must have their buildings inspected every two years to ensure they are still up to code and receive a certificate of occupancy, but it was physically impossible to get the work done in a timely manner with the current staffing.
“We have three (inspectors) that are covering the city, and that is frankly not enough,” he said. “It is impossible for three inspectors to conduct those inspections.”
There are 7,336 rental properties on record in the city. Newman said 1,713 have an up-to-date certificate, and 5,623 have expired certificates. He said the pandemic lockdowns in 2020 put the department back significantly because they had to stop inspecting properties until March 2021.
Shane Davis, owner of Davis Inspection Services, conducted a study and issued a report that led to the restructuring plan. He said for the inspectors to keep up with their workload, they would have to work 56 hours a week, every week, with little time to do paperwork. His study also excluded the time it would take to reinspect properties.
“In several cases, they had an insufficient amount of staff assigned to key roles,” Davis said. “One of the key points I made is, it is not possible to catch up. Instead, what we need to do is think of jumpstarting the program and starting anew.”
Davis, who the city paid $30,000, began consulting for the city last fall after two Development Services employees left the city over alleged ethics issues, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.
Davis said he could not release some details in his report because they include personnel matters. Despite the genesis of the evaluation, Davis said he did not seek to “place blame” on any employees in his inspection.
“I can’t go into detail on ethical concerns, but it raised a tremendous red flag to the administration,” Davis said.
Engineer Dustin Dabbs, president of Dabbs Corporation, has done contract work with the city previously. He said he and other city contractors are “hopeful” about the changes within the city department.
“Changes are always healthy. Nothing is static,” he said. “Some cities in Northeast Mississippi have taken an approach that they may be combative. People see Tupelo is making some changes to its workflow and policy, so it makes people hopeful that there will be development that is more cooperative and fruitful.”
Dabbs said he believed the changes would benefit not only the city but also contractors and residents.
Duke Loden, a commercial real estate agent at Century Construction, said he interacts with the third floor regularly and was proud to hear the department would be increasing its capacity of code enforcement inspectors.
“The only issue I’ve had was getting certificates of occupancy due to the lack of staffing,” he said.
Certificates of occupancy are crucial for rental property owners to be able to switch utilities to their would-be tenants’ names, so increasing the efficiency of that process is key to having more development in the city. Loden said he is also hopeful that the increased code enforcement will lead to better looking neighborhoods and higher property values.
Along with the restructuring, the department is also implementing a new neighborhood coordinator position. Newman said that he, the coordinator and the code inspector of each ward would start going to neighborhood association meetings periodically to introduce themselves and ensure residents are familiar with them.
Mayor Todd Jordan praised Newman for the restructure.
“Going into this position, there were a few areas I knew we needed to fix,” he said. “I think some were concerned when I hired a 26-year-old to do it, but attitudes have changed.”