TUPELO • A Bernese Mountain Dog from Tupelo competed Sunday night in the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
GCH CH Greenway's Divine Prince George, owned by Kathy Cook of Tupelo and Lisa Gallizzo, was of 29 breed winners in the Working group at the nationally-televised dog show.
A Samoyed, CGHB CH Vanderbilt ’N Printemp’s Lucky Strike, won the Working group while George finished out of the top four.
George prevailed over 31 other entries in the the Bernese Mountain Dog breed judging.
More than 2,500 dogs from over 200 breeds in seven groups competed this year to be named Best in Show.
For the first time in its history, the Westminster dog show did not take place in New York City. Instead, this year's event was held at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.