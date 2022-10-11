TUPELO • Any good story, in its telling, travels a winding path. Now, in Tupelo, there's a winding path that tells a good story.
On Tuesday, Tupelo officials and child advocates gathered at Hancock Park to to celebrate the installation of Story Walk — a collection of wooden plaques along the park's walking trail that each tell a portion of a story. The project was made possible through a partnership among the city, United Way and the CREATE Foundation. Each stand was built by Tupelo High School students and was installed by the parks and recreation department.
Director of Childhood Coalition Shelly Brooks said she was inspired by a similar project during a visit to Jackson about five years ago. She said the coalition’s “Out of the Classroom” group and their chair, Leigh Ann Henderson, did the heavy lifting on the project.
“Our goal is to make sure kids are ready for kindergarten and on reading grade level by third grade,” she said. “The goal of Story Walk is to provide opportunities for children and their families to read and be active together."
The book currently on display is titled “I Love My Hair,” by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley and was illustrated by E.B. Lewis.
“The children will have a variety. We will change out the books periodically so the kids have something new to read,” she said.
Henderson noted she decided on Hancock park because many of the students she taught frequent the park.
“I taught for 25 years at Pierce and Thomas Street, and a lot of the students I taught went there, so Hancock is a special place for me,” she said.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said he was proud to be a part of the project and hoped to see it become the first of many within all of the town’s parks.
“We love working with the Early Childhood (Coalition),” he said. “The hope is to draw more families and their kids to Hancock Park."
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan also praised the project.
“I think it is a great little story for people to read while walking,” he said. “It's good to give the kids a little entertainment. It's great addition to the park.”
