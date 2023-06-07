Allen Byers secures a light bar to the chain lift on June 6, 2023, as he and others ready the stage for this year's Tupelo Elvis Festival. The festival, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, kicks off on Wednesday night.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Tyler Burge runs wires for one of the light bars on June 6, 2023, as on-stage work begins ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.
TUPELO - It’s time again for the king of celebrations for the king of rock ‘n’ roll.
Tupelo Elvis Festival, the hometown celebration for the legendary rock icon, officially kicks off for its 25th anniversary tonight with a sold-out gala event and after-party at the Tupelo Cotton Mill. The festival will continue through the weekend with plenty to see and do, including lots of live music and the return of the popular Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition.
Festival organizers say this year’s event could draw its largest crowds since before the pandemic. Past festivals have attracted thousands of Elvis fans to the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s hometown, but the COVID outbreak in early 2020 forced the event to go virtual that year. Although in-person events returned the next year, organizers sold tickets in small groups to control numbers and allow for distancing.
Along with the ETA competition, which brings together some of the finest Elvis performers from around the world and serves as a preliminary competition to the Ultimate Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, the highlight of this year’s festival is undoubtedly Saturday night’s Silver Jubilee Concert at the Cadence Bank Arena.
The Silver Jubilee Concert, which opens at 7 p.m., will feature festival host Tom Brown, Pat Dunn and Elvis Tribute Artists Ben Thompson, Brandon Bennett, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis. The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the T.I.C. Band will perform music.
Lucia Randle, executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, which organizes the festival, said the concert will be one to remember.
“I think Saturday night’s symphony performance is going to be outstanding,” she told the Daily Journal in May. “It’s going to be a magical night. They’ve really worked really hard on the production of this show.”
Other events will include the annual Run with the King 5K, TCB Fights “Decked Out,” music with Jeff Lewis & Friends at the Silver Moon Club and a Sunday afternoon gospel concert to wrap things up.
For more information about the festival or purchase tickets for any of the ticketed events, visit http://www.tupeloelvisfestival.com or call the Tupelo Elvis Festival offices at 662-841-6598.
