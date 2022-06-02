TUPELO • The King has re-entered the building for the 24th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival beginning next Wednesday, June 8 and concluding on Sunday, June 12 at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Tupelo Elvis Festival will return to the King of Rock and Roll's hometown next week, welcoming guests from all over the world to Elvis Presley's birthplace.
A longtime attendee and volunteer, Lucia Randle is taking on the festival this year as Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association's newest Executive Director, stepping into her role last October.
To Randle, Elvis Festival brings Elvis fans back to where it all began.
"Aside from the pride of our most favorite native son, I think people enjoy everything that goes along with the Tupelo Elvis Festival, and all the visitors in town enjoy coming to experience the festivities," said the Main Street director.
This year's schedule of events will see the return of Elvis Tribute Artists to the BancorpSouth Arena to compete for the title of Tupelo's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. The victor will go on to compete in Memphis during Elvis Week for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.
Other events throughout Tupelo Elvis Festival week include an opening night Showcase Gala, the "Becoming Experience" Youth Day and Competition, Food Truck Friday in Fairpark and TCB Fights "Decked Out" boxing event.
The "Becoming Experience" Youth Day and Competition is a 2019 addition to the festival that has already made a sizable impact on Tupelo Elvis Festival's success.
DTMSA's Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator, Dalton Russell, said Youth Day began after seeing an uptick in Elvis interest among younger generations.
"We wanted to do that event because we were noticing a lot of younger kids and a younger demographic becoming interested in Elvis," said Russell. "We started it in 2019, and we've had a great turnout. Maybe one day they will become Elvis tribute artists," he said.
Sunday will see the conclusion of the festival with a Gospel Concert in honor of Elvis' love for gospel music and his deep-seated Tupelo roots.
One new twist on a traditional element for this year's festival is the use of Elvis' alma mater, Milam Elementary School, for "Conversations with Tom Brown."
These talks will feature special guests like Mayor Todd Jordan, Tupelo Birthplace Executive Director and Historian Roy Turner and Memphis' former mayor and friend to Elvis Bill Morris.
In addition to the musical events on the books, the Running with the King 5K will also take place on Saturday, June 11 in conjunction with the festival.
Food Truck Friday will return to Fairpark on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bonfire Orchestra will provide live music for the lunchtime lagniappe sponsored by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For Russell, Elvis Festival provides guests and Tupelo natives alike a chance to learn more about Elvis Presley and his Tupelo beginnings.
"The joy of Elvis Festival is being able to share the hospitality with others and provide that warm welcome," said the Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator.
As one of Tupelo's longstanding traditions, Elvis Festival will bring in Elvis fans from throughout the United States and all around the world, providing a significant boost to the local economy.
"Elvis Festival is one more great thing about Tupelo that we do well," said Randle.
Tupelo Elvis Festival will return on the cusp Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie which is set to premiere on June 24. After receiving a 12-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, DTMSA is hopeful that the biopic will increase interest in Elvis Presley's life, particularly among younger demographics.
For more information about the upcoming Tupelo Elvis Festival, visit tupeloelvisfestival.com.