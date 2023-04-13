Rachel Potter, of Surprise Arizona, has her photo taken by Sue Freeman, owner and tour guide of Memphis Road Tours, as she sits on the newly unveiled Lisa Marie bench dedicated by the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club on April 13, 2023, at the Elvis Presley Birthplace. The new bench will be placed next the bench dedicated to Elvis near the water fall at the lake on the Birthplace grounds.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A small plaque attached to the bench offers a small tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
TUPELO – The Elvis Presley Birthplace unveiled a bench in memory of Lisa Marie Presley Thursday afternoon. The park bench was donated by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.
The 300-pound metal bench will eventually be placed out by the pond on the east side of the park. But for the time being, it will stay inside the event center.
“We’re going to leave it here for a couple of weeks before moving it back,” said birthplace director Roy Turner. “We’ve had a lot of rain lately. We have several tour buses scheduled in the near future. We’ll keep it here for photo ops.”
Many of the fans gathered for the unveiling took advantage of that chance —perching on the black bench while friends shot their pictures with smart phones.
“We wanted to do something special for Lisa Marie, and it’s an honor to dedicate this to an amazing facility and museum,” said fan club president Robby Parman.
The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie was just 9 when her father died in 1977. She did accompany Elvis on frequent trips to Tupelo to visit with family friend Janelle McComb, according to birthplace board chairman Henry Dodge.
The bench will be placed in the natural area called Reflections, where falling water rushes over rocks into a serene lake.
“It is here where guests are urged to relax and think about how Elvis dreamed of going from his humble beginnings to what might become,” Dodge said. “There visitors are encouraged to dream their own dreams and leave refreshed, invigorated and committed to achieving their own dream.”
It will sit near another bench donated by the fan club and dedicated to the life of Elvis. Dodge noted that all the benches at the Birthplace are manufactured at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly in January at the age of 54. She always lived in the shadow of her father. A successful musician in her own right, her first two albums went gold in 2003 and 2005. Two years later, she released a version of “In the Ghetto,” singing along with a recording of her father. The “duet” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Singles Chart and No. 1 on iTunes.
Her personal life had its ups and downs as well. She was married four times —including stints with musician Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage — and is survived by four children.
