TUPELO • City officials recently approved a new ordinance that enacts possible penalties for the owners of property where criminal activity repeatedly occurs within a six-month period.
The Tupelo City Council on Dec. 15 voted unanimously to enact a “Chronic Nuisance Property Ordinance,” which states that if three separate “nuisance incidents” occur at a property within a six-month period, then the owner of the property can be required to submit a plan to resolve the issue or potentially face penalties.
“Chronic nuisance properties have a tremendous negative impact upon the quality of life, safety and health of neighborhoods where they are located,” the ordinance reads.
The new city law defines “nuisance activity” to include 16 different criminal activities, including domestic violence, prostitution, gang activity and drug-related loitering.
However, the ordinance states that nuisance activity does not include conduct where the person responsible “is the victim of a crime and had no control over the criminal act.”
The ordinance further states that a criminal conviction is not required to constitute a nuisance activity.
“The failure to prosecute an individual, or the fact that no one has been convicted of a crime, is not a defense to a chronic nuisance action,” according to the ordinance.
The Tupelo Police Department will, on a monthly basis, send a report over to Tupelo’s Development Services Department detailing all the properties where nuisance activities are believed to have occurred.
A member of the Development Services department is then expected to review the data sent by the police department and determine if three or more nuisance activities have occurred within a six-month period at any given properties.
If three nuisance activities occur within six months, the Development Services Department will send a warning letter to the property’s owner detailing which offenses are believed to have occurred and allowing the owner to craft a plan to ensure the offenses don’t occur in the future.
“There’s a chance to abate the property where someone can come in and meet with a property owner and say here’s what’s going on and come up with a solution to it without having to file a citation,” said Ben Logan, the city attorney.
If the property owner fails to respond to the warning within 15 days, the Development Services department will attempt to notify them that they are required to appear in city court. City judges can then dismiss the allegations or declare a property a “chronic nuisance property.”
The penalties for the owner of a chronic nuisance property are possible fines, criminal prosecution or a court-ordered resolution to prevent further nuisances from occurring.
Logan said the overall spirit of the ordinance is to ensure property owners take responsibility for preventing criminal activity from occurring on their properties and, if nuisances do occur, to take reasonable steps to prevent it from happening in the future.
“I would hope most of this would be worked out in Development Services,” Logan said, but added that the matter could ultimately end up in the city’s court system so that an independent mediator could resolve any disputes.
Now that the ordinance has been approved by the council, it will go into effect 30 days from its passage, which is around mid-January, although city officials believe it will take longer than that for city employees to fully implement the policy.