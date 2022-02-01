TUPELO • Tupelo officials have filled a key role in shaping the future of the city.
On Tuesday, Tupelo officials announced the hiring of Amory’s Jenny Savely as the new city planner, a vital position in the city’s Development Services department. The announcement came just one day after the retirement of longtime city planner Pat Falkner
According to a press release from the city, Savely is a certified community development practitioner with a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College, a master of sociology from the University of New Orleans and is a Ph. D. candidate from Texas A&M pursuing a doctorate in philosophy.
Savely most recently worked as a project manager with Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
Mayor Todd Jordan said he believes Savely will be an asset to Tupelo’s future growth.
“I am confident (Savely) will help us to continue the growth of our great city, and we are excited to welcome her to the team,” Mayor Todd Jordan said in the city’s release announcing Savely’s hiring. “Ms. Savely has left a strong positive impact on every community she has worked with; we are ready to see her do the same here.”
The city previously contracted with PACE Group to find a candidate to replace Falkner. Savely’s name resulted from that search.
Development Services Director Tanner Newman said the search process was time-consuming, but worth the effort.
“I anticipate that Ms. Savely will do a fantastic job for the city of Tupelo,” he said. “I am excited to see her begin working in our city.”
“The city has done the immensely difficult work of helping define its communities in service of its residents alongside the need for continued growth,” Savely said. “The community and its leaders are active and passionate about where we go from here. I am excited to help lead the next phase of planning and the vision to create spaces that we love to call home.”