TUPELO • City leaders are again exploring the idea of expanding Tupelo’s “go-cup” alcohol zone in some capacity.
Mayor Todd Jordan last week told members of the Tupelo City Council that local businesses have asked him to reconsider the boundaries of the city’s Leisure and Recreation District, commonly called the “go-cup” zone, and expand it to include more restaurants.
Jordan told the Daily Journal he was in favor of expanding the boundaries of the district to the entire city to give more businesses an opportunity to sell go-cups of alcohol.
“I think we need to compete with other towns like us,” Jordan told the Daily Journal.
If officials do expand Tupelo's LDR to include the entire city, it is believed Tupelo would be the first of its kind in the state.
Leisure and Recreation Districts are areas, designated by local municipalities, in which people can legally walk around with open containers of alcohol. Customers within these areas can purchase one drink at a time and cannot carry their beverages from one restaurant to another.
Local governing bodies have wide discretion over the boundaries, hours and regulations of LRDs.
In Tupelo, the current boundaries of the district are essentially the city’s downtown entertainment district. Customers may purchase a go-up in the district from 10 a.m. to midnight on Monday through Saturday.
When many restaurants suspended in-person dining last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants located inside of an LRD to sell sealed go-cups curbside to customers.
The Council last year voted 4-3 to temporarily expand the city’s LRD citywide to give all restaurants an opportunity to participate in selling curbside alcohol. Some businesses that were allowed to participate in these sales, mainly in the Gloster Street area, now want the opportunity to be included in the LRD permanently, according to city officials.
“I’m going to support that because it seems a little unfair to me just to let one area do it,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said. “I’m supportive of it.”
Davis, whose district includes many restaurants in the Gloster Street area, said she would be in favor of creating a new LRD that includes Gloster Street businesses such as Cantina Del Sol, Olive Garden and Chili’s.
Other members of the Council who, at least somewhat, support expanding the LRD or creating a new district are Ward Councilman Chad Mims and Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan.
Past issues of loosening restrictions on alcohol sales have, at times, been contentious among the Council. Councilmembers in the past have expressed concerns that go-cup sales would lead to an increase in drunken driving, a decline of the downtown area and an increase in litter.
Council members who are currently hesitant to support expanding the district are Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones.
However, former Tupelo Police Chief Chief Bart Aguirre told the council earlier this year that he was aware of no major issues connected with go-cup sales of alcohol.
Capt. Chuck McDougald, the spokesperson for the police department, told the Daily Journal that Aguirre’s statements are still accurate and that the department is unaware of any increase in crime statistics directly related to the LRD.
Jordan also asked the Council to consider expanding the hours of alcohol sales to earlier in the day to allow restaurants that mainly serve breakfast an opportunity to serve alcohol to their customers.
Every restaurant in the city already has the option to sell an unopened bottle of wine to customers with the purchase of two entrees, or reseal an open bottle of wine for customers who ate in the restaurant to carry home in a "doggie bag."
Any change in the city’s alcohol ordinance would have to receive approval from a majority of the Tupelo City Council. Jordan will have influence over the decision and could seek to block any policy with which he disagreed by a veto.
Jordan’s administration and the Council are expected to discuss this issue in greater depth during a work session next week.