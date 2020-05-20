TUPELO –The Tupelo Farmers' Depot will open for the season on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon.
Staff from the market and the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association will be monitoring the market to make sure safety guidelines are in place and enforced.
The use of masks and gloves will be required for all staff, volunteers, vendors and customers. Customers and vendors are also encouraged to practice social distancing, maintaining a space of 6 feet apart.
Vendors will be encouraged to pre-bag or pre-package produce before arriving at the market. Only cash transactions will be accepted and customers are asked to not bring bills larger than $20.
The market will be operating at 50% capacity. Volunteers will be available on site to direct traffic and help answer any questions. For now, the market will only be open on Saturdays from 6 a.m. until noon.
Anyone who has a fever of 100.4 degrees or who has tested positive for COVID-19, been to a “hot spot” for COVID-19, been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or is taking care of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to refrain from attending the market.