TUPELO – The City Council approved its new budget with no tax increase after a months-long process.
In a unanimous vote among present members, the Council voted to approve its $41.6 million budget as well as the city and Tupelo School District’s tax levy with no change. Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims was absent for the vote on the tax levy but arrived in time for the vote on the budget.
Tupelo officials projected a $187,000 increase in tax revenue and a $1.5 million increase in state shared revenues, which includes sales tax, modernization tax and municipal aid tax shared from the state. These increases make up the bulk of the overall $1.6 million increase in the city’s projected revenue for fiscal year 2022-23.
Along with the revenue growth, the city projected an increase in expenses for about every department, including gains for additional equipment and personnel for the fire department, police department and public works department.
Mirroring the new administration's previous budgeting strategy, Mayor Todd Jordan said there was no full-time employee raise in the budget, noting the administration would wait until the first of the year to evaluate the potential for a city-wide raise for employees.
“Just like last year, we will look at October and November to see where we are as far as sales tax (revenue)," Jordan said. "We do plan on giving a raise. We just do not know much our insurance is going to increase and how much (of a) raise we can get and give.”
City employees last had a cost-of-living adjustment raise in January, which Jordan expects to be the case next January.
Hanna also noted that there were three other major changes to the budget. One was the closure of the Major Thoroughfare Phase VI budget, which will roll over about $764,000 into Major Thoroughfare Phase VII. The rolled-over money will go to overlay Major Thoroughfare roads in the next phase of the program.
The city also closed a 2019 special obligation bond fund for the renovation of the conference center and coliseum and its expansion, which the city completed.
The third is the deletion of the transportation fund. Hanna said the money was moved to the general fund to consolidate the budget and will still go toward transportation.
Absent from the 2022-23 fiscal year budget were American Rescue Plan Act funds, which Hanna noted would come through as a budget amendment in an account and budget line by itself once allocated and the projects can move forward.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis noted that she asked for there to be a specific mention of Gum Tree Park’s pavilion in the capital plan budget. She previously said she would not vote in favor of the budget without the pavilion’s construction listed in the capital budget.
The city previously lumped the pavilion into a “basketball improvement” line item in the capital plan meant for support structures such as the pavilion at Gum Tree Park as well as upgrades to Hancock Park. Hanna noted it has since moved into its own line item for clarity.
Hanna also noted that the project was not included in this budget because the administration anticipates focusing on it in 2024.
“The source of funds will probably be a bond issue. That is the main reason for waiting for 2024 to do that,” Hanna said.
The Lee County Library budget also went up despite receiving a little less in ad valorem taxes with the use of about $51,000 in unreserved funds to overtake the $15,000 in lost tax revenue. The bulk of the unreserved fund injection is going to pay for the new bookmobile.
The new fiscal year goes into effect Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023.
