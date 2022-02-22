The search for Tupelo's next fire chief has narrowed to five finalists, but a final decision could still be weeks away.
Communications Director Scott Costello said the city held its first round of interviews early last week. Officials chose five candidates from the original 20 applications to interview. Three of the candidates are internal, one is within the county and one is from Southeast Alabama.
“We're now determining what our next steps will be and anticipate at least one more round of interviews. I want to be very thorough in this process and make sure that we have the right person to lead the Tupelo Fire Department," Mayor Todd Jordan said in a written statement.
The finalists are:
- Interim Tupelo Fire Chief Jimmy Avery
- Steve Collins, a former Information Management System Analyst with consulting firm Booz, Allen, Hamilton
- Tupelo Fire Marshall Michael Montgomery
- Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell
- Tupelo Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw
Costello said there would be a second round of interviews this week but that the city would not likely have a hiring announcement soon.
“Though we want to fill the position as soon as we can, there is no firm timetable yet,” Costello said.
Jimmy Avery wants to continue what he started
Avery, who previously served as deputy fire chief at the department for 12 years, was tapped as interim chief in 2021 when former Chief Thomas Walker retired May 31. He said after getting a taste for the position as interim, he believed he was ready to take the title indefinitely.
“I want to finish off my career in this position,” he said. “I feel like, in the last nine months, I have been able to flatten the learning curve and grow into the position.”
One of the things he said he wanted to accomplish in the position would be to kickstart strength, weakness, opportunity and threat analysis meetings for the department and community.
“I want to do more SWOT analysis and look at the strengths and weaknesses in the department and community and come up with a plan from there,” he said.
Steve Collins sees 'potential growth' in the department
Collins, of Dothan, Ala., retired from his consulting job in 2020. Collins said the bulk of his career in firefighting was as a civilian firefighter for the U.S. Army at Fort Rucker, where he retired as fire chief in 2011. He said the reason he chose to apply for the position was that he wanted to get back into fire services and saw great potential in Tupelo.
“I still have a personal drive and interest in working in fire services,” he said. “In the Tupelo Fire Department, the potential is there. From what I’ve read of the city, there is a lot of growth, and it is moving in the right direction. With that comes growth of a department.”
Collins said if he were hired, he would spend his first 90 days with his “boots on the ground,” learning about the department’s in-and-outs, speaking with his staff and figuring out the areas that need the most attention.
Michael Montgomery wants to fulfill his dream
Montgomery, a Tupelo fire marshal, joined the department 26 years ago. He said he is excited at the prospect of leading the department.
“It has been a dream of mine,” he said. “I worked my way up through the ranks, and it would be an honor and a privilege to lead the department I have been a part of for so long."
Montgomery said he wanted to continue to lead the department in a positive direction and, specifically, to see the department’s fire rating improve. Fire ratings are a 10 to 1 scale, with 10 being the worst and 1 being the best. Ratings are used to determine insurance rates for businesses and residents, among other items. Tupelo's rating is four. The closer to the bottom a rating gets, the harder it is to lower.
“I want to build on what we’ve got,” he said. “I think we have a strong foundation. This will be my fourth chief change, and they’ve built a very good department. I just want to improve on that.”
Mark Nowell said bureau experience will benefit the department
Nowell was hired by Satillo as fire chief in 2008 and has almost four decades of experience in fire services. Before being hired as chief of Saltillo, Nowell worked for the state’s Fire Rating Bureau and also served as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Magee for 15 years.
“I was aware they were hiring that position … I had a few people from throughout the community approach me and ask me if I had considered it,” he said.
He said his experience in Saltillo and at the bureau would translate well to the larger department. When asked if he had any specific goals for the department, Nowell said he would have to spend time evaluating the department before he could consider any changes. His ultimate goal, he said would be to lower the department’s fire rating, adding that his knowledge from working in the rating bureau makes him uniquely qualified for that.
“The rating bureau was a big thing for me,” he said, adding that his work at the bureau gave him a detailed insight into fire prevention, water supply, training and communication.
Bill Wardlaw wants to lower fire rating, increase training
Wardlaw has been Battalion Chief at the department for 17 years. He started firefighting in Germantown, Tenn., in 1991 and moved to the Tupelo Fire Department two years later. He said he was inspired to become a firefighter because of his uncles, both of whom served in the Memphis Fire Department.
Wardlaw said there were some “issues” he wanted to tackle in the department. He said his goal if hired, like many of the candidates, would be to push the city’s fire rating down.
“The last time the state bureau came for a rating, we were only one-and-a- points from turning our four into a three,” he said, adding that he spoke with people at the bureau and had a list of things he wanted to improve. “My first 12 months would be spent doing what I can to leapfrog straight to a two.”
He said he also wanted to increase emergency medical service training for his department because 78% of calls from the Tupelo Fire Department involve medical emergencies.